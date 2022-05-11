ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Billy Idol in San Diego, CA Aug 24, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Billy Idol presale passcode has been posted. While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you can get Billy Idol concert tickets before...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
KPBS

Stratospheric home prices leave San Diegans looking at their options

In North Park, Jake Hueras has an apartment that costs $2,100 a month. It’s a one bedroom, one bath, and 650 square-foot place that he shares with his girlfriend. He’s boosted the debt on his credit card and he’s canceled his health insurance to help make ends meet. He was forced out of another apartment in Normal Heights and his new place is smaller and more expensive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. USGS reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake near Palomar Mountain shortly after 6:30 a.m. Let us know below on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter where you were when you felt the shake.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sftravel.com

Top 20 Attractions in San Francisco

When a person thinks of San Francisco, a giant International Orange-colored bridge, a park spanning more than 1,000 acres or a city where contemporary art and culture collide often come to mind. While these mainstays never lose their luster, the reasons to visit San Francisco are even more numerous. Where most visitors go might surprise you.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Idol
kusi.com

Top Gun House in Oceanside reopens as ‘The HIGH-Pie’

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The historic Top Gun House in Oceanside, reopens to the public as the home of The HIGH-Pie created by chef and restaurateur Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality. The HIGH-Pie makes individual hand pie filled with compote made from seasonal, locally picked fruits, such as All-American favorites like apple and cherry and then served on a popsicle stick .
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presale Passwords
sandiegoville.com

Souplantation Reboot Sets July Opening Date In San Diego

A former San Diego Souplantation location taken over by a new owner will reopen this July. Founded in San Diego over four decades ago, the first Souplantation restaurant was opened by founder Dennis Jay in 1978 on Mission Gorge Road in San Diego. After growing to two locations with the help of friends, Jay sold the pair of buffett-style eateries to Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp in 1983. The eatery grew to over 130 locations over the years, with all those located outside of California named Sweet Tomatoes. In 2016, the company filed for bankruptcy and shuttered dozens of outposts, but 97 locations remained. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort. They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
EL CAJON, CA
kjzz.org

A Valley interior designer bought a painting at Goodwill. What she learned about it was incredible

Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
San Diego weekly Reader

Crest’s palatial mountaintop estate

Unless you grew up in East County or you’ve been in San Diego for quite a long time, you’re probably not familiar with the community of Crest, a tiny hilltop hamlet of 2000 people accessible by only two main roads. Originally established in the 1920s (though at that time there were two warring factions that wanted to separate the town into the distinct communities of Suncrest and La Cresta), Crest has twice been ravaged by fire and rebuilt: first after the Laguna Fire of 1970, and more recently following 2003’s Cedar Fire. The result is a very mixed neighborhood, housing-wise. There are century-old small cabins that survived both blazes and have been added onto and improved in stages over the years. And there are others, often just down the street, that look more like sensible family homes. And in between the two, million-dollar estates constructed by shrewd owner-builders using hefty fire insurance payouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial Beach's Siesta RV Park finally sells

A few years ago, residents of Siesta RV park in Imperial Beach caught a lucky break when plans to sell the land to a developer fell through. Now, after a surprise change of ownership in January, residents say they are struggling anew. Rents are going up for many, utility bills seem inflated but there's no one to call for answers, and some tenants - and their trailers - are forced to move out every six months for 48 hours.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy