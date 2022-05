The 9-17 Kansas City Royals are 4-12 over their last 16 games as they head to Texas to open a series with the 11-16 Rangers. Texas has won five of seven thanks to an excellent stretch from their pitching staff. Martin Perez hopes to continue an exceptional stretch of play in which he's allowed only one run across 20 innings in his last three starts. Despite a 2.25 ERA, Perez has yet to earn a win this season thanks to poor run support and a shaky bullpen.

