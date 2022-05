Move in today! - This charming one-bedroom apartment located near the School of the Arts is waiting for you! Wood flooring throughout this unit! Walk into the quaint, well-lit living room area and cozy up next to the fireplace. Make your way into the bedroom area that offers ample closet space! Cozy home style kitchen, appliances include stove and refrigerator. Enjoy a relaxing evening on the back deck! Call today for more information, we will be glad to answer any questions you may have. We will also be more than happy to coordinate a showing of this listing!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO