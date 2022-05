There are always rumors and suggestions from fans about the Green Bay Packers being in the running for big name free agents. However, when someone like Ian Rapoport also believes the Packers could be involved in signing a big name wide receiver, the possibility gains a ton of credibility. In a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport stated that he believes the Packers will be in the running for Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO