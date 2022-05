The New England Patriots enter the 2022 NFL season with high expectations for second-year quarterback Mac Jones after reaching the postseason last year with him under center. The 23-year-old, who was selected 15th overall in the 2021 draft, led New England to a 10-7 record last year in what was one of the more impressive seasons for a rookie quarterback in recent memory. He completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO