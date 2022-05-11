ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

How you can sponsor a Ukrainian refugee

By Kelsey Dickeson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ry0bJ_0faHQ6GY00

It's possible Wisconsinites could see Ukrainian refugees in communities across the state over the next few months.

This comes after the Department of Homeland Security approved nearly 6,000 Ukrainians to enter the United States through a streamlined process called Uniting for Ukraine.

"We're very excited for communities in Wisconsin to participate in Uniting for Ukraine and really excited to see the Wisconsin community stand up and be a part of the global response to the war in Ukraine," said Kit Taintor, vice president of policy and practice at Welcome.US , a non-profit working alongside the federal government to help those arriving through the program.

Welcome.US began in the fall of 2021 to help America respond to the arrival of Afghan refugees following the fall of Kabul. Now, the organization hopes to assist Ukrainian refugees in the resettlement process.

"These are families that are going to be restarting their lives here," Taintor said. "They're moving to your communities. They're really eager to feel safety and sanctuary, but they're also eager to enjoy their local communities as best as they can."

Just months ago, Wisconsin saw nearly 13,000 Afghan evacuees housed at Ft. McCoy as they waited weeks - sometimes months - to be resettled in the U.S. and in Northeast Wisconsin.

Taintor said the resettlement process will look different with Ukrainian refugees

“There’s not evacuation planes the same that there were in Kabul, so we’ll see a little bit of a different organic arrival process for the Ukrainians than we saw for the Afghans," Taintor said. "Right now there are no plans to stand up a military base to allow for arrivals coming in. This is a little bit of a different program than we've seen before, in that individual sponsors like you, like me, are able to raise their hands and participate a little bit more directly in this process by putting in an application to support a beneficiary, which would be somebody that fled Ukraine, and their arrival into the United States."

Sponsors need to be able to provide financial support for their beneficiary and pass a background check. Those looking to take on the role will also need to name a Ukrainian refugee they'd like to sponsor.

Welcome.US is working to find a way to match sponsors with beneficiaries, but there is currently no way to do that through the federal government. Until then, Welcome.US suggests working with local organizations to find a match.

"It's people like you and me that will really make the difference for these individuals," Taintor said.

Taintor said sponsoring a beneficiary as a group, like a church or a synagogue, can also help. That way there are more people to help the refugee navigate life in a community thousands of miles away from home.

Refugees approved for sponsorship will be able to live and work in the U.S. for at least two years.

People can find more information on sponsorship here .

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Manitowoc nurse returns after treating Ukrainian refugees

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (NBC 26) — As she watched the war in Ukraine unfold from her Manitowoc home, Michelle Petersen felt the urge to lend a helping hand. "An overwhelming sense of responsibility and need to do more than just watch the media coverage back home and feel sad and wish that there was something that could be done," she said.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Ukrainians#Uniting For Ukraine#Notre Dame Academy
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee Tool to invest $206M, create 1K new jobs

Milwaukee Tool will invest $206 million and create 1,000 new jobs in Wisconsin. The state will provide up to $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, raising the state's total investment in the company's success to $70.5 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy