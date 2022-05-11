Soldier dies after bear attacks during training at Alaska military base, officials say

A bear attacked a U.S. Army soldier during a training exercise at an Alaska military base, and the soldier died from the injuries, officials said.

The soldier died Tuesday, May 10, at the military base in Anchorage, officials from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said.

“The Soldier was part of a small group training in Training Area 412,” officials said in a news release. “The name of the Soldier is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.”

The training area was shut down for all recreational activities for Alaska Wildlife Troopers to search for the bear, officials said.

About 30,000 bears roam Alaska , according to the state’s Department of Fish and Game. Brown bears and grizzlies are found “nearly everywhere” in the state, wildlife officials said.

They’re curious creatures and usually avoid people, officials said. However, bears can become dangerous when defending their young or searching for food.

“Most bears are interested only in protecting food, cubs or their ‘personal space,’” officials said. “Once they feel there is no threat, they will move on.”

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson did not disclose additional information on why the attack happened.

