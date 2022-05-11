ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This hi-tech toothbrush on sale delivers adaptive cleaning

 1 day ago
You may not see them, taste them, or feel them, but your mouth is home to millions of bacteria at any given time. Research even shows that the world’s most diverse bacteria live inside your oral cavity. But while most bacteria, like probiotics, are harmless, there are also some that contribute to tooth decay and gum disease. As your dentist would always tell you whenever you remember to visit them, the key to fighting these harmful bacteria is by brushing regularly.

The traditional brushes you can purchase from your local supermarket may work fine, but they might not be as effective in eliminating gunk compared to electronic counterparts. If you wish to upgrade your teeth cleaning experience without spending an arm and leg, consider the Planck O1 Smart Adaptive Sonic Electric Toothbrush, which is currently on sale.

This high-tech electric toothbrush from Evowera is designed to deliver advanced teeth cleaning. Unlike most electric brushes that only offer a powerful motor, this one will adaptively adjust the brushing amplitude and frequency based on your current brushing session and previous brushing condition. It features five optimized modes for personalized cleaning, too, including clean, comfort, white, sensitive, and therapy.

Packed with a servo motor, the Planck O1 provides 42,000RPM of increased power while still remaining discreet. It has a built-in full-color screen that visually guides you to 100 percent brushing coverage, ensuring that you have every area covered. It’s also wireless and lasts a full 28 days on a single 3.5-hour charge. And with the accompanying app, you can view your daily oral cleaning data and receive instructions on how you can always get the cleanest teeth possible.

Improve your brushing habits with this state-of-the-art toothbrush. The Planck O1 Smart Adaptive Sonic Electric Toothbrush usually costs $189, but you can get it on sale for only $179.99.

Prices subject to change.

