ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Racist, threatening graffiti targeting rangers at Salem’s Capitol State Park sparks concern

By Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272l9L_0faHPWqk00

Racist and threatening graffiti in a bathroom at State Capitol State Park has prompted concern about the safety of park rangers and illustrates the growing challenges of managing iconic places across the state, said the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The graffiti, which included swastikas and threatening messages including “die rangers” and a racial slur, was found Sunday and on April 10 in the bathroom of the state park that surrounds the Oregon Capitol, officials said.

Oregon State Police are investigating but have not yet found evidence for who is responsible.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department officials said they weren’t aware of an active threat against rangers — or an encounter that may have precipitated the threats. Officials said the department would take steps related to how it staffs the park, best-known for cherry trees, statues, flags and fountains. (The photos of the graffiti were shared with the Statesman Journal, which does not publish such images).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpOJa_0faHPWqk00

The Oregon Capitol has been the location for a number of political demonstrations that have sometimes turned violent since 2020.

“Hate speech and any other form of attack on people – whether against park staff or the public – is unacceptable and has no place in the state park system,” OPRD spokesman Chris Havel said. “Park staff have already been dealing with the stress of the very small number of people who choose to argue rather than do their part to keep parks peaceful, and to add personal attacks to it is tragic.”

The threats come in the wake of concern about the growing number of assaults and harassment of park rangers statewide, which has been rising over the past five years, according to officials.

More on Oregon parks: Assaults on rangers rising, drone rules delayed, agency seeks exemptions

Oregon park rangers are not armed and depend on local law enforcement when encounters with visitors turn threatening or violent. The agency said it was planning to introduce legislation in 2023 that would make it a felony to assault a ranger.

“We do training with staff who are responsible for getting compliance with park rules and other people in heavy public contact positions,” Havel said. “The training includes self-defense, scene assessment to recognize situations that are or could become dangerous, and verbal skills that emphasize defusing tense situations.

“That training was suspended briefly during COVID and is now back. Our rangers aren’t armed, and there is no plan to change that," he said. "The bill will make assault on a ranger a felony, and that could make someone think twice about making the mistake of attacking another person."

The legislation also would allow the agency to protect staff through the legal system by helping with issues such as restraining orders and the ability to ban someone from entering a park, Havel said.

The graffiti threats, he said, were illustrative of the growing challenges rangers face, as the number of people visiting parks has exploded over the past few years, reaching an all-time high in 2021.

"On the one hand, it’s on the extreme side of the spectrum of what our field staff face statewide because of the word 'death.'" Havel said. "On the other, the number of arguments has been increasing for the last several years. So, yes, it illustrates the problem we have with people who take out their anger on rangers."

Read more: Oregon's outdoors smashes records for outdoor recreation once again. Is that good or bad?

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. To support his work, subscribe to the Statesman Journal . Urness is the author of “ Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon ” and “ Hiking Southern Oregon .” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Racist, threatening graffiti targeting rangers at Salem’s Capitol State Park sparks concern

Comments / 12

Marci Hines
1d ago

who knows how long this graffiti was even in that port a potty this article lacks quite a bit of information and again we're hearing about this almost a month since it was discovered hummm

Reply
7
John Lloyd Scharf
1d ago

What "race" are rangers? Why should anyone's life be more important than others. Democracy does not have privileged, immune, or people with unique powers.

Reply(1)
4
Stefannie Johnson
1d ago

So, graffiti in a park from unknown origin is more important than Riots, Looting, Uncontrollable Government spending? WAKE UP! All these tactics are designed to OBSCURE the truth. FYI. Your vote has already been counted........

Reply
6
Related
Totally INSPIRED Media INC

Dave Henslee has cited ORS 30.285 which indemnifies city officials of liability and asserts he is eligible for office

Update: Dave Henslee has cited ORS 30.285 which indemnifies city officials of personal liability and asserts he is currently eligible for office. It is interesting that to note that on page 11-Findings and Recommendations of Case No. 1:19-cv-00296-CL: "Plaintiffs bring the following claims against the defendants: 1. Claims against the City of Klamath Falls, acting on its own and through the Klamath Falls Police Department, for violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, including their procedural due process rights, substantive due process rights, and the right to equal protection under the law. 2. Claims for the same violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, alleged against the individual defendants."
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Salem, OR
Society
City
Salem, OR
q13fox.com

Oregon company fined $600,000, ordered to pay back WA families targeted by robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Advocates for limits on Oregon political donations give Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tobias Read a ‘B,’ flunk Tina Kotek and leading Republicans

A group advocating for campaign contribution limits in Oregon released their candidate ratings this week and only one leading gubernatorial candidate received their support. State Treasurer Tobias Read received a “B” from the group, making him the only frontrunner in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries to receive a rating high enough to win the groups’ support.
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

16 Most Beautiful Oregon Waterfalls

With its generally moderate temperatures, plentiful precipitation, towering cliffs and rushing rivers, Oregon is an ideal place to go chasing waterfalls. In fact, there are more than 200 named waterfalls across the state, spanning from the rugged coast and lush valleys to the alpine wilderness and famed Columbia River Gorge. That means no matter where your Oregon vacation might take you, you likely won't be too far from a scenic cascade. Some of Oregon's prettiest falls are easily accessible via a short walk from a paved parking lot, while others require a more rigorous trek to reach. Read on to learn about 16 of the most beautiful Oregon waterfalls.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Oregon State Police#Graffiti#Racial Injustice#Racism#State Capitol State Park#Recreation Department#The Statesman Journal#Oprd
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE 5 BETWEEN GOLD HILL AND ROGUE RIVER

Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KGW

Portland settles lawsuit, changes rules for homeless sweeps

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland has settled with a group of people who sued over the way the city conducts homeless sweeps. The class-action lawsuit, filed last year, alleged city contractors were illegally discarding the personal belongings of people living outdoors while dispersing homeless encampments, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Oregon heat and smoke rules adopted today, take effect June, July

SALEM, Ore. -- Two summer rules to protect Oregon workers from heat and wildfire smoke are in place today to take effect in June and July. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced today adoption of the rules. Its heat rule involves access to shade, cool water, cool-down breaks, and heat-illness prevention plans, information and training. Its wildfire smoke rule includes exposure assessments and controls, and training and communication. It says both rules cover initial protective measures for workers who rely on employer-provided housing, such as part of farm operations.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Molotov cocktails thrown at Oregon Right to Life office in Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Police say two Molotov cocktails were thrown at an anti-abortion organization in a suburb of Salem after an unsuccessful attempt to break in. The Keizer Police Department says at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday, one or more people tried but failed to break a window at the Oregon Right to Life office.
KEIZER, OR
Herald and News

Gas stations could close, sparking worker layoffs

Sixteen gas stations and convenience stores across Oregon, Wyoming and Washington could close if retail lease extensions are not forged by May 31. The closures could result in 163 layoffs in the three states, according to the California company who operates the locations. Carlsbad-based Porter’s of American Retail Services (ARS)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

3K+
Followers
940
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy