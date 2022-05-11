ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Six Gators on PFF's Debut 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127K82_0faHPPff00

Pro Football Focus believes six Florida Gators could be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Photo: Gervon Dexter and Princely Umanmielen; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The 2022 NFL Draft is the car behind us in the rearview mirror, and not many football fans are anxiously awaiting the next selection ceremony in 2023.

But some fans, and certainly draftniks, are. Pro Football Focus falls into that group as it released its debut 2023 NFL Draft big board on May 4. And for fans of the Florida Gators who are looking forward to seeing how many prospects new head coach Billy Napier can send off to the pros after his first season, the big board is for you.

PFF believes, at this time, Florida will have six draftable prospects when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. The outlet has projected that four of those players will do enough in 2022 to leave college early following their third season at UF.

You can find the Gators' big board rankings below, with both overall and positional rankings listed.

DL Gervon Dexter

No. 34 overall, No. 4 interior defensive lineman

Junior

Career stats: 70 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries

DB Rashad Torrence II

No. 50 overall, No. 4 safety

Junior

Career stats: 112 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups , one fumble recovery

EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.

No. 58 overall, No. 8 edge rusher

Redshirt senior

Career stats: 102 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery

QB Anthony Richardson

No. 72 overall, No. 9 quarterback

Redshirt sophomore

Career stats: 59.1% completion, 556 yards, seven touchdowns, six interceptions, 58 rushing attempts, 462 yards, three touchdowns

OL O'Cyrus Torrence

No. 106 overall, No. 8 guard

Senior

Career stats: 35 starts (at Louisiana), zero sacks allowed, two-time All-Sun Belt (First-Team in 2021)

DE Princely Umanmielen

No. 113 overall, No. 15 edge rusher

Junior

Career stats: 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Additionally, former Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate comes in at No. 64 overall and No. 3 at his position on PFF's initial big board. Diabate transferred to Utah earlier this year.

Of course, these and any way-too-early rankings are guaranteed to change as the 2022 season lingers on. Some prospects will rise, some will fall, and some will emerge who aren't widely known quite yet.

That being said, Florida fans would certainly be pleased if the Gators were to double their number of prospects drafted a year from now as predicted above, as it would suggest that Napier has the program trending in the right direction.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Huge Commitment: Fans React

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just landed their quarterback of the future. Dylan Raiola, a five-star prospect in the 2024 cycle, has committed to OSU. The highly-touted prospect out of Chandler, Ariz. announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday night. Plucking top recruits from the West Coast...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Pff#Florida Gators Football#Recruiting#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Princely Umanmielen#The Florida Gators#The Big Board#Dl Gervon Dexter
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Player 4 Days After Cutting Him

Austin Reiter is heading back to Kansas City, again. Two months ago, the Chiefs brought back their former starting center, who played six games with the Miami Dolphins and one for the New Orleans Saints. However, they released Reiter on Friday in a string of post-draft cuts. Four days later,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Cut Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers retooled their wide receivers room in a major way this offseason, trading Davante Adams to the Raiders while picking up several receivers in free agency and the draft. But it appears that one wide receiver won't be joining the Packers in training camp for a chance...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Best Player To Not Win Heisman Trophy

College football has celebrated the season's best player by handing out the Heisman Trophy award since 1935. While there's a long and decorated list of past winners, the honor has eluded plenty of deserving candidates. On Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), the host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Have Withdrawn The Rights To A Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens have withdrawn the rights to running back Ty'Son Williams. That means that Williams is now a free agent and can sign with whoever he wants. Williams played with the Ravens this past season when they were banged up with multiple running back injuries. J.K. Dobbins and Gus...
BALTIMORE, MD
KARK

Jordan Louie Shocked by Arkansas Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek Class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie was offered by Arkansas on May 2 and that left him very excited. Louie, 6-0, 210, played at Cottondale (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant prior to moving to Georgia. Arkansas is his first SEC offer. “Well, it kind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals His Favorite Golf Partner Of All-Time

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a break from football today to participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. But he's been to plenty of golf events in the past, and one event really stands out in his memory. Appearing on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Saban opened up on...
GOLF
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy