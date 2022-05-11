Six Gators on PFF's Debut 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

Pro Football Focus believes six Florida Gators could be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Photo: Gervon Dexter and Princely Umanmielen; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The 2022 NFL Draft is the car behind us in the rearview mirror, and not many football fans are anxiously awaiting the next selection ceremony in 2023.

But some fans, and certainly draftniks, are. Pro Football Focus falls into that group as it released its debut 2023 NFL Draft big board on May 4. And for fans of the Florida Gators who are looking forward to seeing how many prospects new head coach Billy Napier can send off to the pros after his first season, the big board is for you.

PFF believes, at this time, Florida will have six draftable prospects when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. The outlet has projected that four of those players will do enough in 2022 to leave college early following their third season at UF.

You can find the Gators' big board rankings below, with both overall and positional rankings listed.

DL Gervon Dexter

No. 34 overall, No. 4 interior defensive lineman

Junior

Career stats: 70 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries

DB Rashad Torrence II

No. 50 overall, No. 4 safety

Junior

Career stats: 112 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, five pass breakups , one fumble recovery

EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.

No. 58 overall, No. 8 edge rusher

Redshirt senior

Career stats: 102 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery

QB Anthony Richardson

No. 72 overall, No. 9 quarterback

Redshirt sophomore

Career stats: 59.1% completion, 556 yards, seven touchdowns, six interceptions, 58 rushing attempts, 462 yards, three touchdowns

OL O'Cyrus Torrence

No. 106 overall, No. 8 guard

Senior

Career stats: 35 starts (at Louisiana), zero sacks allowed, two-time All-Sun Belt (First-Team in 2021)

DE Princely Umanmielen

No. 113 overall, No. 15 edge rusher

Junior

Career stats: 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Additionally, former Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate comes in at No. 64 overall and No. 3 at his position on PFF's initial big board. Diabate transferred to Utah earlier this year.

Of course, these and any way-too-early rankings are guaranteed to change as the 2022 season lingers on. Some prospects will rise, some will fall, and some will emerge who aren't widely known quite yet.

That being said, Florida fans would certainly be pleased if the Gators were to double their number of prospects drafted a year from now as predicted above, as it would suggest that Napier has the program trending in the right direction.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.