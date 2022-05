LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.

LONDON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO