Homebuyers feel pinch as interest rates rise

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hits 5.27%,...

www.cbsnews.com

Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
FOXBusiness

Real estate expert on whether home prices could come down amid Fed rate hikes

First American Financial Corporation chief economist Mark Fleming discussed where he believes home prices are going amid expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as a way to tame surging inflation. Fleming, who leads an economics team responsible for analyzing and forecasting trends in the real estate and mortgage markets,...
Fortune

We’re in a historically overvalued housing market, and these cities could see home prices drop 10%, Moody’s says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
#Interest Rates
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
money.com

Today's Mortgage Rates Slide Lower| May 11, 2022

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage tumbled today, decreasing by more than 0.200 percentage points to settle at 5.928%. Rates on almost all other loan categories dropped as well, with the 15-year fixed rate loan now at 4.894% and the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage averaging 4.309%. The latest rate...
TheStreet

Inflation Will Fall Soon, Economists Say

The economy could be past peak inflation rates as some supply chain constraints have eased and demand has declined, said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock. “Throughout the pandemic, strong disposable #income and limited services spending fueled consumer #spending on goods and high goods volumes...
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on May 10, 2022: Rates Move Upward

A variety of notable mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both drifted higher. We also saw an increase in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and...
purewow.com

The New Rules of Homebuying in 2022

If you’re thinking about buying a house, you’re undoubtedly feeling the squeeze. Houses are barely posted to Zillow before they’re in contract, often well above asking price. You don’t have time to even review the listing, let alone tour the place, and it’s gone. Meanwhile, mortgage rates keep ratcheting up, meaning more of your monthly payment goes to the bank instead of your square footage. It’s enough pressure to make your eyes twitch like Luisa Madrigal’s, but there’s hope, as long as you have the right help. We spoke to real estate agents, pored over sales data and surveys, and gleaned insights from the pros at Realtor.com to uncover the new rules of homebuying in 2022, so you can collect those keys without getting in over your head.
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

