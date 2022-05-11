ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Jr. defends his father, boasts that troubling revelations are actually good

By Madeleine Beck
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2xoC_0faHOLvG00

Donald Trump Jr., speaks with patrons during a signing event for his new Book "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us" at Barnes & Noble on 5th Avenue on November 5, 2019 in New York. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In former Defense Secretary Mark Esper's new memoir, he details times how former President Donald Trump would suggest launching missiles targeting drug labs into Mexico and shooting protesters. In response to media backlash to this revelation, Donald Trump Jr. defended his father and claimed he didn't understand the problem with the violent suggestions.

"Is that supposed to be a bad thing???" Trump Jr. tweeted Friday.

Esper describes Trump wanting not only to aim missiles at these drug labs, but also to hide the fact that the U.S. had fired them.

"We could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly ... no one would know it was us," Trump is quoted as saying in the memoir.

Former DHS aide Elizabeth Neumann also responded to the missile information from Esper's memoir, which was released in a New York Times article Thursday.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"I'm grateful Esper received clearance to tell the public," Neumann tweeted Thursday evening. "It's incomprehensible how bad it was on a near hourly basis."

Esper has received some backlash for withholding this information until now. These details were released in news articles by Axios and The New York Times, as promotion for his memoir "A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times," which will be released May 10.

"Mark Esper, secretary of the defense, who sits with the president of the United States, who proves by his utterances, as quoted in Mr. Esper's book, that he is unstable," analyst Mike Barnicle said on an MSNBC segment. "What does Mark Esper do as secretary of defense? He goes back and shuts up about it until Random House or whatever the publisher was, he hands him a check. These people ought to be banned from coming on and promoting these books."

Salon

Has Russia been beaten? This military expert says that moment is coming soon

