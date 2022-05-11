ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Garett Lee Short, enjoyed playing pool

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarett Lee Short of Lincoln passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke. He was born Jan. 16, 1992. Garett was employed with W Locco as...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Thelma L. Sherman, independent woman

Thelma L. Sherman, 80, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after a brief illness, one day after what would have been her and her late husband's 63rd wedding anniversary. So maybe they are dancing once again. She was a great cook, and loved to...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Gardner celebrated for 38-year career as hair stylist

Terry Gardner, longtime owner of Rehoboth Beach Yoga, was celebrated at a spectacular tribute to close out her 38-year run as a hair stylist. Drexel Davison, owner of Rehoboth Beach’s Bad Hair Day, paid tribute to Gardner’s 28 years working at his popular salon with a cocktail reception and dinner party May 1 at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach. Davison asked the invitees to not only keep the soirée a surprise from the guest of honor, but also to wear white.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Michael David Lewis, truly loved fishing

Michael David Lewis, 52, of Rehoboth Beach, and formerly of New Castle, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born March 5, 1970, in Wilmington, son of the late Francis and Judith (Bratton) Lewis. Michael graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in 1988 and the University of Delaware in...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
City
Milton, DE
City
Lincoln, DE
Cape Gazette

Shore Jazz to play The Room at Cedar Grove May 22

The popular beach-area trio Shore Jazz will take the stage from 5:50 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 22, at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. The $55 ticket price includes a four-course dinner featuring Italian cuisine and wine. “If you love jazz, you don’t want to miss this night,”...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes in Bloom’s work is magical

I have been an ongoing visitor and participant in appreciating the aesthetics of Lewes. It is almost impossible to not notice and remark about the beauty of the streets and neighborhoods. One major reason is the funding distributed to the Lewes in Bloom society. Their work is magical and a...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week May 13

Senior Madison Costello claimed a silver medal at second doubles with sophomore teammate Sia Patel at the Henlopen Conference Tennis Championships this week, helping Cape to a second-place team finish. This gutsy player posted a 12-2 record her senior season to go with the bronze medal she earned at first doubles with partner Alia Justiniani last year. She finishes her career with a record of 23-5. Madison will be attending Cornell University in the fall, majoring in either chemical or computer engineering. She participates in band, math league, ski club, honor society and Leo Club. Madison also enjoys dancing (ballet, contemporary and acro) at Sussex Dance Academy. “Madison was a huge contributor to our team success over the last two years," said head coach Laurie Carter. "Her focus and calm demeanor were tremendous assets throughout her junior and senior years. Madison’s blue-collar work ethic and intellectual capacity make her someone to watch as she develops into one of our country’s future leaders.”
TENNIS
Cape Gazette

Robert Balmer Rayner II, treasured his family

Robert Balmer Rayner II, 98, passed away peacefully Monday, May 9, 2022, among family and the devoted caregivers of Somerset House Assisted Living and VNA Hospice Care in Vero Beach, Fla. Bob was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Wilmington. He attended P.S. Dupont High School, where he excelled in athletics,...
WILMINGTON, DE
#Tidalhealth Nanticoke#Short Funeral Services#Federal St
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Bethany Blues of Lewes

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Bethany Blues of Lewes as a participant for 2022. Bethany Blues of Lewes features multiple styles of barbecue, seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers and an extensive bourbon selection. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beacon girls capture first in Delaware Middle School Classic

The Beacon Middle School girls’ track & field team kept the winning tradition going as they won the Delaware Middle School Classic by scoring 140 points on the night. Selbyville Middle School scored 103.50 for second, while Milford Central Academy scored 60 for third place. W.T. Chipman Middle was fourth with 50 points, and Dover Central Middle was fifth with 45 points. Mariner Middle scored 37 for sixth place, Postlethwait Middle scored 34 for seventh place, and Millsboro Middle scored 25.50 for eighth place.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Woody’s Dewey Beach

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Woody’s Dewey Beach as a participant for 2022. Woody’s Dewey Beach specializes in crab cakes, craft cocktails & burgers. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes library to host music talk with noted guitarist May 20

The Music School of Delaware and Lewes Public Library invite guests to gather around the library’s fireplace at 7 p.m., Friday, May 20, for a discussion with composer and guitarist J. Andrew Dickenson. Dickenson has been involved with many productions as a performer, composer, music director and arranger. During...
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival to be held in Grove Park May 21

The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach have partnered to produce the Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21, in Grove Park. The rain date is Sunday, May 22. Artists will showcase and sell their work, giving visitors the opportunity to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Carey to sponsor Children’s Beach House May 23 golf event

Businesswoman, philanthropist and community volunteer Ellison Carey recently presented Children’s Beach House with a gift of $10,000 to become the naming sponsor of the Lewes-based nonprofit’s 2022 charity golf event. Carey has served for many years as event co-chair with fellow Children’s Beach House board member Bernadette “Bernie” Polinski.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lee Ann Wilkinson Group continues major funding for History Book Festival

The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty has continued its leadership support of the History Book Festival, providing $15,000 to once again serve as a funding partner. The 2022 festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 23 to 25, will mark the return of live presentations...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

UnWined at the Beach set to open in Rehoboth Beach

Looking to build on the success of a sister restaurant in Maryland, John Bragg is opening UnWined at the Beach in Rehoboth. Bragg owns and operates UnWined on the Marina off the Elk River in Elkton, Md. The locations are a lot different, he said, but the food on the menu translates because both restaurants are close to the water.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Anthony Theodore Messick, Townsends retiree

Anthony “Ted” Theodore Messick of Millsboro passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at home in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. He was 72 years old. Ted was born July 15, 1949, in Millsboro, to the late Clifford U. Messick Sr. and Dorothy W. Burton Messick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Jean Messick in 1973; as well as four siblings, Shirley Pettit, Clifford U. Messick Jr., Richard Messick and Bonnie J. Messick.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Local author set to release first book in Mystic Beach fantasy-romance series

From award-winning journalist Aislinn Archer comes “Once Upon a Dream,” the first in a new fiction series set in a small town on the Delaware coast. Based on a what-if inspired by a real-life story Archer covered for a small independent newspaper in south coastal Delaware,“Once Upon a Dream” blends the paranormal fantasy and rockstar romance genres. Described as part love letter to the area that Archer has called home for nearly 25 years, the series is the first of two that will be set in a fictional town that exists alongside Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach, and Ocean City, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Dine Out! 2022

Can't decide where to eat? We got you covered! Eat your way through the culinary coast with our comprehensive directory of local eateries from Milford to Fenwick and everywhere in between. Flip through the pages using the arrows below to view the booklet that was inserted in the Friday, May...
MILFORD, DE

