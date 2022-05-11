Garett Lee Short, enjoyed playing pool

Senior Madison Costello claimed a silver medal at second doubles with sophomore teammate Sia Patel at the Henlopen Conference Tennis Championships this week, helping Cape to a second-place team finish. This gutsy player posted a 12-2 record her senior season to go with the bronze medal she earned at first doubles with partner Alia Justiniani last year. She finishes her career with a record of 23-5. Madison will be attending Cornell University in the fall, majoring in either chemical or computer engineering. She participates in band, math league, ski club, honor society and Leo Club. Madison also enjoys dancing (ballet, contemporary and acro) at Sussex Dance Academy. “Madison was a huge contributor to our team success over the last two years," said head coach Laurie Carter. "Her focus and calm demeanor were tremendous assets throughout her junior and senior years. Madison’s blue-collar work ethic and intellectual capacity make her someone to watch as she develops into one of our country’s future leaders.”

