ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Abortion bounty hunters could use location data to track down patients

By Julia Conley
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQy3O_0faHNfLT00

A location data firm said Wednesday that it would no longer sell information about people who visit abortion clinics after reporting on the company's sales raised alarm, but privacy advocates warned that strict regulation is needed to protect patients from such sales—particularly in light of news that abortion rights are likely to be rolled back by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vice reported Tuesday that data firm SafeGraph has sold sets of aggregated location data regarding people who have visited abortion clinics including Planned Parenthood, showing where patients travel from, how much time they spend at the healthcare centers, and where they go afterwards.

The report sparked outcry from rights advocates including Frederike Kaltheuner, director for technology and human rights at Human Rights Watch, who said activities like SafeGraph's represent "what lack of data regulation means in practice."

Through a product called Patterns, company obtains location data from apps on users' cell phones, with many people unaware that their apps are sending such information to third parties.

SafeGraph sells the aggregated data to anyone on the open market and sold data about visitors to abortion clinics, including more than 600 Planned Parenthood medical centers, over a one-week period in April for just $160 to Vice, according to the outlet.

The data collected by the company includes an analysis of where users appear to live, based on where their cell phones generally are overnight.

"This is how you dox someone traveling across state lines for abortions—how you dox clinics providing this service," Zach Edwards, a cybersecurity researcher, told Vice.

According to CNBC, SafeGraph said Wednesday that its Patterns product will no longer collect data "for locations classified as NAICS code 621410 ('Family Planning Centers')... to curtail any potential misuse of its data."

In a piece at Wired titled "Tech Companies Are Not Ready for a Post-Roe Era," Alejandra Caraballo of the Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic warned on Wednesday that cell phone and app users may well be unknowingly tracked and targeted via their devices. She wrote:

Companies that traffic in personal, geolocation, advertising, or other data could become digital crime scenes for eager prosecutors armed with subpoenas... There may also be a reckoning for fertility- and menstruation-tracking apps that often sell user data. These apps could be a gold mine for states looking to target pregnant people with surveillance or even institute requirements for pregnancy registration. This idea is not far-fetched; it was proposed in Poland after a similar backsliding of abortion rights led by its conservative judiciary.

"These companies must take active steps to ensure that their technology is not used as a further tool to marginalize pregnant people," wrote Caraballo.

With the Supreme Court's right-wing majority set to overrule Roe v. Wade, wrote Joseph Cox at Vice, "people seeking abortions who live in conservative states and can afford to are likely to start traveling to get an abortion. Location data could play into whether and how that travel is identified, making it even more urgent for regulators and lawmakers to consider how location data is collected, used, and sold."

Under laws like one that's currently being debated in Missouri, which would allow residents to sue women who leave the state to obtain abortion care, "location data like this could be used to build the case against a woman," said Democratic strategist Max Burns.

"All of those nightmare 'Abortion Bounty Hunter' laws?" Burns said. "They'll be powered by our data revolution."

Cox noted that forced pregnancy advocates have already proven savvy at using technology to harm women who seek abortion care, with anti-choice groups using location data to send targeted ads to women sitting in Planned Parenthood clinics to pressure them out of obtaining care.

"It's too easy for anyone to take advantage of data brokers' stores to cause real harm," said Electronic Frontier Foundation. "That's why the U.S. needs comprehensive data privacy regulation more than ever."

Comments / 26

New York mother
3d ago

The kind of person that would be a bounty hunter to collect money off of handing woman in is sick! There should be bounty hunters for these bounty hunters!

Reply
14
Val Maria
3d ago

So now women’s privacy will be taken away. How much more are you trying to set back women, and these are mens ideas.

Reply(1)
16
Shonda Magpie
3d ago

Papaya is an effective means of terminating an unwanted pregnancy, ladies. They can't make everything illegal 😉

Reply(2)
3
Related
Fox News

Ohio Democrat running for governor tells Chuck Todd government shouldn’t restrict when women can get abortions

Ohio’s Democrat nominee for governor indicated that there should no government restrictions on when a woman can get an abortion during a MSNBC interview on Wednesday. After winning her primary on Tuesday, Nan Whaley, former Mayor of Dayton, will face off against Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November. MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd interviewed the Democrat on Wednesday, asking her to weigh in on the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, and where she drew the line on abortion rights.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

US treasury secretary warns eliminating abortion access will damage economy and ‘set women back decades’

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that eliminating abortion access will damage the nation’s economy and advancements in women’s reproductive healthcare and economic wellbeing.“Eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,” she told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, 10 May.Increased access to reproductive health care and the US Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 ruling affirming constitutional protections for abortion care – which the court’s conservative majority appears poised to overturn – “helped lead to increased labor force...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Burns
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Human Rights Watch#Patterns
The Atlantic

What We Keep Getting Wrong About Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s stunning leak last week, it is finally dawning on the public that Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will likely mark the end of constitutional protections for abortion rights. The Court’s decision to take up the case, coupled with its failure to even temporarily protect Texas women from an unconstitutional post-six-week abortion ban last fall, clearly signaled this outcome. Yet Roe’s core vulnerability lies not with the justices voting to strike it down. It derives from how the issue was framed in the first place—as a question of an individual’s “reproductive rights” and not one of the proper scope of government.
U.S. POLITICS
studyfinds.org

Overturning Roe v. Wade would likely ‘decimate’ abortion medical training, study warns

SAN FRANCISCO — With news that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, researchers in California are looking at the impact of what such a decision would mean for the country and for a woman’s right to choose. While women seeking an abortion face the most immediate impact, a team from UC San Francisco and UCLA say the nation’s doctors in training would also feel the brunt of this shocking change.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Salon

The photograph that showed us the horrors of illegal abortion

When you spend a lifetime invested in reproductive rights, you see a lot of photographs of fetuses. Perhaps you, too, were at some point forced to watch the notorious anti-abortion propaganda film "The Silent Scream"; or had a picture of fetal remains shoved into your face while you were walking in to your local Planned Parenthood. Maybe you've had the trolls on your social media blast you with bloodied images in response to you stating a feminist opinion. In my time, I have seen hundreds and hundreds of just such pictures. Yet I can remember only one that vividly showed me the horrible price of restricting abortion access, only one exemplary piece of evidence of the vicious hypocrisy of the phrase "pro-life."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AOL Corp

New poll reveals warning signs for GOP on abortion ahead of midterms

Many right-wing politicians and pundits have spent the week rejoicing over Monday's momentous report that five conservative Supreme Court justices appear poised to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion almost half a century ago. Yet a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy