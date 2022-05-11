ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Benzie County officials OK $19,900 for unbudgeted animal shelter employee

By Colin Merry
 1 day ago
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners approved $19,900 for a part-time employee of the Benzie County Animal Shelter not included in the shelter's...

