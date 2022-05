SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Benjamins’ Bakery has been open for over 20 years, but owner Lee Zulanch says the past year has been the hardest. Wages and labor have definitely created an unknown for us because before you could fill out a simple budget and say labor at this percentage, your rent at this percentage, your supplies at this percentage but every week that situation is in flux, yet our prices are fairly stable tier to tier until we see those margins squeezed to the point where we’re no longer profitable and then we have to react,” he says.

