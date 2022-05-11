ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware celebrates Arbor Day at Rehoboth Elementary

By Ryan Mavity
Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Delaware, the 150th annual Arbor Day celebration May 6 was a star-studded affair, as Gov. John Carney and state and local officials celebrated trees, and students from all over the state who took part in a statewide Arbor Day poster contest. At Rehoboth Elementary School, Carney and students...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/13/22

The City of Lewes will hold its first mayoral election in 24 years Saturday, May 14, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Lewes City Hall, 114 E. Third St. The elected mayor will serve a three-year term. Candidates are Theodore W. Becker (incumbent), Richard H. Moore...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore has impressive background

As a retired state representative of 24 years from northern Delaware and now a 20-plus-year resident of Lewes, I would like to summarize why I am voting for Ric Moore for the mayor's position. I became a friend of Ric when we attempted to preserve the Fourth Street woodlands, described in the 2005 comprehensive plan. We also worked together on several community-based issues that were very controversial beginning 10 to 15 years ago.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex reassessment data collection continues

Following a nearly week-long barrage, strong northeasterly winds and the accompanying waves have left the northern half of Rehoboth’s beach inaccessible from the Boardwalk. City officials say they will be working hard over the next two weeks to provide as much access to the beach as possible before Memorial Day weekend.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Every vote matters in Lewes

Lewes residents have a big decision to make Saturday, May 14, and it’s the first time they’ll be making it since George Cleaver challenged Mayor George H.P. Smith in 1998. Smith was victorious in that election, earning the community’s support for the third of his five terms as mayor. Since then, no Lewes mayor has been challenged.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in May

NEWARK, Del.- As gasoline and food prices continue to rise, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, May 16 starting at 10...
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

City of Milford hires Balog as new Arborist

Joseph Balog The City of Milford recently hired Joseph Balog as the new Arborist/Urban Forestry Coordinator.  In this role, Balog is responsible for the overall implementation of a City-wide Urban Forestry Program including tree planting, maintenance, related landscaped areas, and enforcement of tree related policies. “The Arborist/Urban Forestry Coordinator position is a welcome addition to the Department of Parks and ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes needs Andrew Williams

Please join us Saturday, May 14, in voting to elect Andrew Williams as mayor of Lewes. Andrew was elected to Lewes City Council two years ago. He served as treasurer for a few months and now is deputy mayor of Lewes. A few months ago when Mayor Becker was on medical leave, Andrew provided a steady hand and continuity in leadership of the city. He does not shy away from raising issues, voting in the minority or abstaining when he feels that information is missing or concerns remain about a matter on which a council vote is being taken.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Becker’s strong relationships are essential

Choose carefully for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, to retain the character and charm of the City of Lewes. We thank the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for organizing a candidates’ forum for the mayor of the City of Lewes May 3. All three candidates attended – the incumbent Mayor Ted Becker and challengers Ric Moore and Andrew Williams. If you did not attend the event, we encourage you to review a recording at https://youtu.be/Usc01kDGBqk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Williams is the authentic leader Lewes needs

Like Andrew, our family has been in Lewes for multiple generations. We have had the good fortune of getting to know Andrew and have very much appreciated his approach as he became a city council member who has been honest, fair and inclusive. Preservation and progress are equally important to the future of Lewes. Andrew Williams is the one candidate who has both a deep understanding and appreciation for where we've been and a fresh, inclusive approach for how best to move forward together.
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Get your fried shrimp fix at these First State restaurants

Coming off the Delaware trifecta — Mother’s Day, the Wilmington Flower Market and Winterthur’s Point to Point — you probably missed National Shrimp Day on May 10. To celebrate the occasion, recipe expert Veronica Fletcher of the site Pantry & Larder scoured Google trends and found each state’s most requested shrimp recipes. Forget bang-bang, spicy or steamed. Delawareans hunted for fried shrimp recipes ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmtoday.com

Get Moving in Wilmington, DE!

Wilmington is starting to warm up so we are sharing our favorite activities to get out, get active, and enjoy! Check out our favorite parks, gyms, and creative ways to get active in Wilmington!. 1. Riverfront Riverwalk– Take a trip out to the Riverwalk to experience this 1.3 mile Riverfront...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Becker has grasp of past, present and future

I look forward to casting my ballot for Ted Becker for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, at Lewes City Hall. And I invite other concerned citizens of Lewes to review his qualifications and support his candidacy. Even more important than Ted’s savvy leadership over the last 18 years –...
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Delaware River and Bay Authority To Hosts World Environment Day Celebration

Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials announced that a World Environment Day celebration event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park located near the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Delaware. The free public event – featuring exhibits, giveaway items, and static displays – will be open at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 2:00 p.m.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Peter Lee Chandler Sr., City of Rehoboth retiree

Peter “Robert” Lee Chandler Sr. passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, God called him home after a lengthy battle of sickness. He was born Monday, Dec. 7, 1942, in Pungoteague, Va., son of the late James Melvin Chandler Sr. and Laura Ann (Ayers) Chandler. Robert accepted the Lord...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

UnWined at the Beach set to open in Rehoboth Beach

Looking to build on the success of a sister restaurant in Maryland, John Bragg is opening UnWined at the Beach in Rehoboth. Bragg owns and operates UnWined on the Marina off the Elk River in Elkton, Md. The locations are a lot different, he said, but the food on the menu translates because both restaurants are close to the water.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE

