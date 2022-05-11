Stephen R. Sheoraj

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on the topic of litter in Ocala/Marion County. “Sorry, I don’t normally rant, but as a landscaper, it is absurd the amount of trash that is all over the place. Not only in our community, but neighboring counties as well. We live in a pretty nice area with plenty of water and attractions. The fact that the homeless and old folks can’t carry their trash to the designated bin is stupid. Aldi’s is a prime example, since I’m quite certain many of these places have public trash receptacles. Is it that hard to walk the five ounces of trash to the one-pound trash can? Also, I get it that old people are dying soon and they do not care, but come on, Villagers and seniors,” says Ocala resident Jameson Marley.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO