Ocala, FL

Stephen R. Sheoraj

By Staff Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen R. Sheoraj, 82, of Ocala, Florida passed away at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House on May 5, 2022. He was born November 28, 1939, in Bath Settlement, Guyana, the son of the late Rajaram and Paramdai Sewgoolam. Stephen...

Joshua Edward Heise

Joshua Edward Heise, 43, passed away on May 9, 2022 in Ocala, FL. He was born December 5, 1978 to Leonard Sturgis and Rella Fairbairn in Jacksonville, FL. He worked in landscaping for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia White; son, Christopher Hardman Jr; daughters, Ashley...
OCALA, FL
Dawn Michelle Roberts

It is with deep sadness that we announce Dawn Michelle Roberts, 50, of Ocala, Florida passed away on May 5, 2022. Dawn was born October 20, 1971 in Pikeville, Kentucky to James and Nyla Roberts. She was raised in Summerfield, FL and made a home for herself nearby in Ocala, Florida. She was a wife to Todd Miller and proud mother to three children Lindsey, Scott, and Christian. Those who will miss her most are her parents, James H Roberts and Nyla Roberts; Husband, Todd Miller; Children, Lindsey Kinnaugh-Bernier (Derek Kinnaugh-Bernier), Scott Kinnaugh (Lauren Kinnaugh), and Christian Miller; Brother, James D Roberts (Miranda Reynolds); Grandchildren, Bryn Kinnaugh-Kerby, Baelfire Kinnaugh-Kerby, and Cooper Kinnaugh.
OCALA, FL
Two unidentified suspects break into Dollar General in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who broke into the Dollar General located at 896 Marion Oaks Manor in Ocala. On Sunday, April 24, the two suspects (pictured below) smashed the store’s front window, and they used the front...
OCALA, FL
Florida’s reigning Teacher of the Year visiting Shady Hill Elementary School this week

Florida’s reigning Teacher of the Year, Sarah Painter, will be visiting Shady Hill Elementary School on Friday, May 13. The school’s third annual Kindy 500 event, an end-of-year celebration for its kindergarten classes, will coincide with Painter’s visit. In preparation of the event, parents, families, and children worked together to create cars and other vehicles from cardboard boxes, and these vehicles will be shown off in a parade in front of the entire school at 8 a.m. on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala woman jailed after being accused of choking male victim

A 30-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a male victim accused her of choking him during an argument. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the male victim told the deputy that he had been choked by Giovanna Nicolette Castrogiovani.
OCALA, FL
Ocala FPRA hosting Conference for Communicators in downtown Ocala next week

The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association will be hosting its COMMference: Conference for Communicators in downtown Ocala next week. The conference will take place on Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn (120 E Silver Springs Boulevard). Those who attend...
OCALA, FL
Ocala woman arrested after ex-boyfriend notices over $21,000 in unauthorized bank transactions

A 27-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after her ex-boyfriend noticed numerous unauthorized bank transactions from his account that totaled nearly $22,000. On December 7, 2021, an Ocala Police Department officer contacted a male victim in reference to a theft. The victim stated that he was injured during the previous year, and he had provided his ex-girlfriend, Lexey Lou Pinkerton, with access to his bank account to help pay his bills.
OCALA, FL
More letters submitted by residents requesting Costco in Ocala

More Ocala residents recently submitted letters regarding their desire to see a Costco move into the area. “My husband and I are in favor of a Costco in the Ocala area. The closest one to us is in Lutz/Wesley Chapel, which is one hour and 5 minutes from our house unless we get stuck in traffic backups caused by accidents. Costco has the best prices on hearing aids, and there are plenty of seniors in Ocala who need hearing aids. Plus, they have quite a few food items we like to buy there, and they have a great jewelry counter. I have also heard that they have good prices on prescription medication,” says Ocala resident Phyllis Setchell.
OCALA, FL
Fort King hosting another ‘Historic Homesteading’ class this weekend

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is continuing its series of historic cooking and crafting classes this weekend. The next hands-on class, Rag Rugs, is being held on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During this class, participants will learn how to make a no-sew rag rug that they will be able to bring home.
OCALA, FL
Several residents discuss topic of litter in Ocala/Marion County

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on the topic of litter in Ocala/Marion County. “Sorry, I don’t normally rant, but as a landscaper, it is absurd the amount of trash that is all over the place. Not only in our community, but neighboring counties as well. We live in a pretty nice area with plenty of water and attractions. The fact that the homeless and old folks can’t carry their trash to the designated bin is stupid. Aldi’s is a prime example, since I’m quite certain many of these places have public trash receptacles. Is it that hard to walk the five ounces of trash to the one-pound trash can? Also, I get it that old people are dying soon and they do not care, but come on, Villagers and seniors,” says Ocala resident Jameson Marley.
OCALA, FL
City of Ocala’s Aquatic Centers to offer swimming lessons for children

The City of Ocala’s Aquatic Centers will be offering swimming lessons for children between the ages of 3 and 17. The lessons, which begin on Tuesday, May 24 and run through Thursday, July 28, will be held at Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center (2390 SE 36th Avenue) and Hampton Aquatic Fun Center (255 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard).
OCALA, FL
Ocala man arrested after being accused of threatening landscaper with firearm

A 49-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a landscaper accused him of making threats with a firearm during a verbal altercation. On Tuesday, several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SW 30th Terrace in Ocala in reference to a man making threats with a firearm. Upon arrival, one of the deputies met with a male victim who stated that he was at the residence to complete a landscaping job for the homeowner.
OCALA, FL
Patriot Service Dogs organization seeking summer host families for puppies in training

Patriot Service Dogs (PSD) is looking for volunteers to host puppies in training over the summer for the organization’s ‘Service Dog Summer School.’. Beginning on Wednesday, June 15 through Monday, August 15, volunteers will take home a puppy (six to eight months old) to help expose them to the human world. According to PSD, the puppies already know 20-plus commands, they sleep through the night, and they are housebroken.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala, Marion County firefighters receive over $31,000 in grant funding for new equipment

Firefighters in Ocala and Marion County will be receiving new protective equipment thanks to over $31,000 in grant funding. On Thursday, May 5, the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis held a press conference at Ocoee Fire Station No. 25 in Ocoee to award nearly $112,580 in grant funding to 13 fire departments across Central Florida.
MARION COUNTY, FL
More residents want Costco, other grocer options in Ocala

More residents have submitted letters regarding new grocers and national chains that they would like to see in Ocala/Marion County. “This area is building up so quickly and I believe that it can support some variety. Personally, I would like to see a Whole Foods store and perhaps a Trader Joe’s here. I believe that the area between Wildwood and Ocala can support this. Anyone else agree?” says Wildwood resident Mary Wilson.
OCALA, FL
Annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive returning this weekend

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual food drive is returning this weekend after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive is being held on Saturday, May 14, and postal carriers will be collecting all donations. Marion County residents can participate in...
Ocala man arrested after being accused of choking nurse with cord at local hospital

A 63-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female nurse accused him of choking her with a cord at a local hospital. On Thursday, April 28, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to HCA Florida West Marion Hospital (4600 SW 46th Court) in reference to an assault that involved a patient. Upon arrival, a witness told the officer that the patient, identified as Leroy A. Johnson, had assaulted a staff member and security officer.
OCALA, FL
Intermittent lane closures planned along NW 44th Avenue in Ocala

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures along NW 44th Avenue in Ocala, between the intersections of NW 32nd Street and NW 45th Street, beginning on Monday, May 16 through Friday, June 17. DeWitt Excavation, LLC will be making roadway improvements, including turn lane construction for the Ocala Spec Building #2...
OCALA, FL
Ocala woman arrested after breaking into vehicle, stealing over $1,500 worth of items

A 33-year-old woman was arrested after she broke into a locked vehicle and stole over $1,500 worth of items. On Monday at around 12 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence on SW 68th Terrace in Ocala in reference to a recent theft. A female victim had told MCSO that items were stolen from her vehicle, and she had also witnessed a potential drug exchange.
OCALA, FL

