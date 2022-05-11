Stephen R. Sheoraj

It is with deep sadness that we announce Dawn Michelle Roberts, 50, of Ocala, Florida passed away on May 5, 2022. Dawn was born October 20, 1971 in Pikeville, Kentucky to James and Nyla Roberts. She was raised in Summerfield, FL and made a home for herself nearby in Ocala, Florida. She was a wife to Todd Miller and proud mother to three children Lindsey, Scott, and Christian. Those who will miss her most are her parents, James H Roberts and Nyla Roberts; Husband, Todd Miller; Children, Lindsey Kinnaugh-Bernier (Derek Kinnaugh-Bernier), Scott Kinnaugh (Lauren Kinnaugh), and Christian Miller; Brother, James D Roberts (Miranda Reynolds); Grandchildren, Bryn Kinnaugh-Kerby, Baelfire Kinnaugh-Kerby, and Cooper Kinnaugh.
