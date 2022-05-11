The Best Of The John Kincade Show 5-11-2022

NFL fans will be treated to an exciting matchup this Christmas. CBS announced on Tuesday morning that the defending Super Bowl champion Rams will host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be on both CBS and Nickelodeon, as well as Paramount+ streaming.
The most active NFL offseason ever will continue with the release of the league's 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday. Unlike most other sports, the NFL's schedule release has become appointment viewing for football-craved fans who are counting down the days until the start of training camp. The NFL recently...
At this rate, most of the unconfirmed 2022 NFL schedule will be reported before Thursday night's official reveal. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. If the NFL corroborates this plan later this evening, the NFC East foes will face off on a Saturday in Week 16.
After a series of official announcements and a few leaks, the entire Eagles schedule was officially released. The Eagles will have multiple games against familiar faces, including against their former head coach and a former quarterback that the team selected in the first round. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
The Texans are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns, who traded for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. They also play the competitive AFC West: the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.
Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon. The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+.
The NFL will have a quirk to the league schedule in 2022 as there will be a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 2 (Sept. 19), with two games being played at the same time. The first game will pit the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills, to be played at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the Minnesota Vikings in the second game, which will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
The Eagles knew they’d face Carson Wentz during the 2022 NFL season, but the prior expectation was that he’d be the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. After being traded to the Washington Commanders, the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft will now face his former team twice this upcoming season and he’ll make his return to Philadelphia in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.
The Las Vegas Raiders are faced with one of the league's toughest schedules year after year. This season, it was all but inevitable, as Las Vegas, along with the rest of the AFC West, made substantial offseason improvements. It's not outlandish to believe that the division will be the most competitive in the AFC and perhaps even in the entire NFL.
The NFL has released its entire 18-week schedule for the upcoming 2022 season and it is pulling no punches right out of the gate. The Week 1 slate is jam-packed with several high-profile matchups to get the season rolling on a high note. Some of the more notable matchups include...
May 12 (UPI) -- The NFL will open its 2022 regular season inside Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, as the defending Super Bowl champion Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Bills-Rams showdown features an elite quarterback matchup between Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen, who has led...
The NFL schedule won't be officially released until Thursday night, but it didn't take long for some of the New Orleans Saints' games to leak. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will start the 2022 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. After the Saints battle the...
Comments / 0