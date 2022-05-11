The Best Of The John Kincade Show 5-11-2022

The NFL will have a quirk to the league schedule in 2022 as there will be a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 2 (Sept. 19), with two games being played at the same time. The first game will pit the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills, to be played at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Philadelphia Eagles will play host to the Minnesota Vikings in the second game, which will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

