Boothbay, ME

Seahawks lose to Phoenix in boys tennis

boothbayregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt home against Spruce Mountain Tuesday, May 10, the Boothbay Region Seahawks boys tennis team lost 4-1...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

Seahawks lose to Madison

The Boothbay Region High School boys tennis team dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 4-1 loss to Madison at home Monday, May 9. First singles player Cleyton Splaine defeated Jaden Spaulding 6-3, 7-5 (via tiebreaker), for Boothbay’s only match win. Second singles player Sawyer Blake lost to...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Seahawks baseball loses 9-0 to Madison, wins against Carrabec 11-10

Seahawks baseball took a hard loss from the Madison High School Bulldogs May 6 at Sherman Field. After playing a strong defense in the first inning with Gryffin Kristan on the mound, the Bulldogs put four runs on the board and held the Seahawks off, striking out batters 1-2-3. Kristan...
MADISON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay defeats Madison

The Boothbay Region High School girls tennis team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 4-1 win at Madison Monday, May 9. First singles player Laura Chapman remained undefeated with a 10-1 win over Maci Belanger. Second singles player Hanna Roberts also kept her undefeated streak alive with a...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Dr. Brady Fergola to open new chiropractic practice

Dr. Brady Fergola has been a chiropractic physician in the state of Maine since 2019. He has been performing services out of the office of the Boothbay Chiropractor, the Boothbay Harbor Country Club, and filling in on occasion at Brown Chiropractic in Yarmouth. Starting in June, Brady will be opening...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: A passing, graduations and more

Although rather cool and somewhat windy, it was a spectacular weekend at the Point. Each week that passes the Point shows a little more activity than the previous one. Many took advantage on Mother’s Day to either stroll or drive around Shore Road. I do hope all the moms enjoyed their special day and were able to do whatever activity brings them joy; they certainly deserve that and more. My husband claims every day is mother’s day and I must say I completely agree.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Katie Doughty was raised a mariner

On the anniversary of the 60th year celebrating Windjammers Days and maritime history, we pay homage to our founder, Captain Marion Dash for her contribution as a female role model in our maritime community. It is her legacy that has inspired the Friends of Windjammer Days to celebrate the women who are working on the waterfront today who in turn inspire young girls and future maritime generations to come.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bid to attend President’s Suite at 2022 U.S. Tennis Open

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is pleased to announce an opportunity to purchase two (one pair) invitations to the USTA President’s Suite and box seats while attending the 2022 US Open. The invitations, which were donated by the USTA Foundation, will be part of a live auction on Thursday,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Jenny

Let me take this opportunity to introduce our local versions of Google and what used to be the telephone book. If these two ladies don’t know where you can be found, you can’t be. Unless, of course, you have moved into the region within the last 24 hours. In that case Jenny, pictured on the left, or Ashley will have been alerted to your arrival before the last piece of furniture has left the moving van. In other words, these two are the eyes and ears of the peninsula. And both are leaving the post office. Breaks my heart.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Guided hike on the River~Link Trail with Coastal Rivers

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s “Spring Saunters” series of guided hikes continues in May with a walk along the River~Link Trail in Newcastle and Edgecomb from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The old farm roads and varied forest paths of the River~Link Trail traverse...
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Bright Star’ opening Friday at Lincoln Theater

Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 1940s, presented by Lincoln County Community Theater (LCCT) at the Lincoln Theater of Damariscotta.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Stephanie French Earns Marine Insurance Designation

Stephanie French, a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Certified Marine Insurance Professional designation from the International Institute for Marine Insurance Studies. The CMIP designation emphasizes critical skills in insurance underwriting, coverages marketing and client services for the marine and longshore industry.
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Wild Things’ and ‘Big Girls’ at River Arts

River Arts in Damariscotta presents “Wild Things” in a show juried by art consultant Tammy Ackerman, former founder and executive director of Engine in Biddeford. The gallery invites the public to the artists’ reception on Saturday, May 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. From 114 submitting artists,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset Elementary’s Trae Stover Lincoln County teacher of the year

“We are so very proud of Ms. Stover’s award. Kathleen Pastore and Carol Adams both nominated her. It is the first time ever a teacher from the Wiscasset School Department was nominated! A very well deserved honor!” That was Superintendent of School Terry Wood’s comment to Wiscasset Newspaper on Thursday, May 12 about an hour after Maine Department of Education announced Stover is Lincoln County teacher of the year. Stover and the other county winners are now in the running for Maine teacher of the year, according to MDOE’s press release. The announcement was also being made at the Hall of Flags in Augusta.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Rising Tide celebration this Friday

In 2021, Rising Tide purchased over $1,112,973 from local farmers, vendors, and producers, many of whom are from Lincoln County. These farms and producers, in turn, support employees and the broader local economy. Needless to say, we have a lot of “local” worth celebrating!. The Celebrate Local festivities...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘The Chalk Garden’ comes to the Poe Theater May 20-28

“Back in Heartwood’s earlier years,” notes Executive Director Joy Braley, “we produced annual winter dramas (affectionately referred to as our ‘Janu-Dramas’) in the atrium of Skidompha Public Library. It was somewhat of an unlikely performance space, but Skidompha was gracious, audiences flocked in, and we packed people everywhere – even on the stairs (we supplied cushions) and in the balcony. ‘The Chalk Garden’ is just such a piece, and we’re excited to share it with audiences, this spring."
THEATER & DANCE
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: PACA Lunch and more

As our summer calendar begins to fill up with guests, I stay alert to special things to do, especially outside. On the bulletin board to the right of the entrance to the Southport General Store is a notice of PACA Lunch. Reading further I saw that you can schedule a private farm tour at the Alpaca Farm in Newagen and then enjoy a lunch catered by the Southport General Store. You may choose your lunch, which will be delivered to the farm, from the store menu. Talking with Anne at the farm, I learned that this opportunity will be offered on Thursdays beginning June 9 and continuing until July 21. In addition to enjoying the soft, quiet animals and the farm atmosphere, as well as the company and information from Mike and Anne, you can browse and shop among the many items offered at the farm store. What a unique way to entertain guests, at least those who are not determined to stay ‘big city folk.” Go to the farm’s website, capenewagenfarm.com to make your reservation and to learn more about this special place.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

May 10 update: Midcoast adds 79 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Graveside service for Paul A. Wright

A graveside service for Paul A. Wright who died November 19, 2021 will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset with military honors. A gathering of family and friends will. follow at the American Legion, Route 1, Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 170 calls for service for the period of May 3 to May 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,684 calls for service. Alexander J. Ingram, 26, of Winthrop was issued summonses May 3 for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drug and Violating Condition of Release, on Bunker Hill Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

