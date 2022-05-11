Seahawks lose to Phoenix in boys tennis

As our summer calendar begins to fill up with guests, I stay alert to special things to do, especially outside. On the bulletin board to the right of the entrance to the Southport General Store is a notice of PACA Lunch. Reading further I saw that you can schedule a private farm tour at the Alpaca Farm in Newagen and then enjoy a lunch catered by the Southport General Store. You may choose your lunch, which will be delivered to the farm, from the store menu. Talking with Anne at the farm, I learned that this opportunity will be offered on Thursdays beginning June 9 and continuing until July 21. In addition to enjoying the soft, quiet animals and the farm atmosphere, as well as the company and information from Mike and Anne, you can browse and shop among the many items offered at the farm store. What a unique way to entertain guests, at least those who are not determined to stay ‘big city folk.” Go to the farm’s website, capenewagenfarm.com to make your reservation and to learn more about this special place.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO