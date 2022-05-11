Tigers Edge Rockets

Virginia L. Doonan, 82 of Keithsburg, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Wesley Village Health Care, Macomb. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be left to ARC of the Quad Cities.

