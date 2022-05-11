Tigers Edge Rockets

The Rockridge Rockets won the first meeting this week with Erie-Prophetstown with first place on the line in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference softball race. Mercer County’s defense let them down as they dropped a pair to Knoxville in LTC play. In baseball, Sterling Newman spoiled senior night at Mercer County.
On today’s Senior Spotlight, John Hoscheidt will talk with Jacob Dutton from United High School. Today’s Senior Spotlight is brought to you by Diamond Ag, your ag retailer built to serve, with locations in Aledo, Alexis and Knoxville.
WRMJ caught up with 1994 Aledo graduate Patrick Lower this week. He has been officiating high school basketball for 28 years. Lower hosted an IHSA “Officiating 101” session in Sterling on Monday. The effort aims to attract more officials throughout the state.
Margie L. Stirn, 73 of Aledo, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Cremation has been accorded. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 13, in the National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 12, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Died Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 13, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation two hours prior to services. Burial will be in the Candor Cemetery, Seaton. Memorials may be made to the Seaton Fire Protection District. Gary Dwight Greer...
A local job fair set for this weekend in Mercer County. Darren Winsor serves as business navigator for Mercer County Better Together. The job fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 129 East Main Street, the former Appleton Law Office building in downtown Aledo.
A Sherrard grad has donated $150,000 to his alma mater. Ryan Carlson is from the class of 2009. A portion of the money will go to the Sherrard TV program run by Brian Hutton. Carlson is the Owner & CEO of Specialty Capital, Inc., a Las Vegas-based private holding company with investments in commercial real estate, development, and private equity.
Virginia L. Doonan, 82 of Keithsburg, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Wesley Village Health Care, Macomb. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 14, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be left to ARC of the Quad Cities.
Four downtown TIF projects moving forward. The Aledo City Council’s TIF Committee discussed the applications Monday night, all from downtown developer W.J. Albertson says Mayor Chris Hagloch. The applications now move on to the full city council next Monday.
