Education bill focuses on literacy woes

Carrie Jane Holloway Barringer died at home on May 8, 2022 from a combination of ALS and Gastroparesis. She was born February 15, 1964, to Kenneth Sr. and Jean Holloway in Poquoson, Virginia, where she grew up and graduated from high school. Carrie worked many jobs while living in Poquoson before moving to Minnesota. While living in Minnesota, her last job before her illness set in was working 14 years as the Community Manager at Pepin Woods Manufactured Home Park in Red Wing. While at Pepin Woods, she loved taking care of the residents and made many good friends who stayed in contact with her long after she left. In 2005, she married Glen Barringer. Carrie loved being outdoors, including boating and working outside in the yard. She had a great love for animals. Her service dog, Bree, has stayed by her side 24/7 over this long illness. She is survived by her husband, Glen of 16 years; daughters, Whitney (Alex) Windschitl of Comfrey, MN and Ann (Kris) Elsbury of Sugarland, TX; 2 grandsons, Topher and Tristan Elsbury; mother, Agnes Holloway of Weems, VA; her “adopted” father, Donald Buck of Hastings, MN; brother, Kenneth, Jr. (Paulette) Holloway of Poquoson, VA and many nieces and nephews in the Virginia area. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jamie. A special thanks to Marci and Jen with Brighton Hospice—the family could not have done it without you. Burial will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12 at Burnside Cemetery. A celebration of Carrie’s life will be held from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Barringer residence. Memorials preferred to Animal Allies or the ALS Association. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

RED WING, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO