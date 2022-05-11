ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Tractor Trailer Cab Destroyed by Fire Early Wednesday Morning

By MCS Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) units were called to the Goshen Crossing shopping center on Goshen Rd. near Snouffer School Road for a vehicle fire just before 3am on Wednesday morning, according to MCFRS...

NottinghamMD.com

Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident

ROSEDALE, MD—A man was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Rosedale on Friday evening. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the 7900-block of Montrose Avenue (21237). At the scene, the Baltimore County Fire Department reports that an adult male got his arm trapped and twisted in a commercial plumbing snake. The man sustained serious arm injuries and … Continue reading "Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident" The post Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Solar panels catch on fire at Harford County home

Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Joppatowne on Wednesday afternoon, with solar panels on fire. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Emmerick Drive in Harford County. The Joppa-Magnolia VFC and mutual aide departments worked together to put the fire out. No injuries have been...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire

TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. along the inner loop at the Cromwell Bridge Road exit (Exit 29A). At least one person is trapped and a vehicle is on fire, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company. The inner loop of I-695 has been … Continue reading "I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire" The post I-695 inner loop shut down due to serious crash with entrapment, vehicle fire appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
fredericksburg.today

Motorcyclist dies early Thursday morning in Fredericksburg

Early this morning, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center was notified of a motorcycle accident in the 1300 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Patrol officers, the Fredericksburg Police Traffic Unit, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to investigate the incident. Lafayette Boulevard was closed in both directions for approximately five hours for law enforcement to perform their investigation.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Reward of up to $10,000 For Information Leading to Arrest in Gaithersburg Arson

Investigators continue to seek information regarding a house fire that occurred on April 1 around 1am at 16 Marquis Drive in Gaithersburg. Around 65 Montgomery County firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions throughout the two-story single family home. Two adults, two children, and one dog were displaced. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported. Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer reported that damages totaled over $550K, including $300K to the structure of the home and $250K in contents.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Troopers Investigating Shots Fired Prior To Crash In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night prior to a single vehicle crash in Calvert County. Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Impaired Driver Charged With Homicide After Striking, Killing Woman In Glen Burnie, Police Say

GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — A woman died after she was hit by a driver under the influence Thursday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Kevin Pickett, 42, is charged with homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, criminal negligent manslaughter and a slew of related charges. Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to MD Route 10 southbound between I-695 and Ordnance Road for the crash, which involved multiple vehicles. Investigators found that a Crown Victoria driven by Pickett traveled out of the southbound lanes and into the right shoulder, where it struck a woman standing in the shoulder with her car. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman, identified as Tramellia Wright of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said she was stopped due to a flat tire. Drivers traveling behind the Ford told police the car was unable to maintain its lane of travel. The Ford eventually crossed multiple lanes to go directly into the right lane, sticking Wright, her vehicle, and a van that had stopped to assist Wright. Pickett had no reported injuries, police said. The driver of the van had minor injuries and refused treatment.    
GLEN BURNIE, MD

