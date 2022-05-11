ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Daily Show Exposes Fox News' Abortion Hypocrisy in Damning Supercut

Fox News hosts have spent the past few days complaining about abortion rights activists' peaceful protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, but a new The Daily Show supercut...

RsRTraitors
4d ago

My sister not only marched for birth control in the 60s to get it. I marched with her at 10 yrs old with many other women in 1973 for Roe vs Wade I marched with my daughter in 2019 to protect this law for women and will do it again.

Richard Phillips
4d ago

George Carlin said it best "conservatives…are all in favor of the unborn, but once you’re born, you’re on your own"

Guest
3d ago

Republicans are the party of hypocrisy as they are taking our freedom and telling everyone it’s the democrats who want to take your freedom

