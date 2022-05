Geologists expected the Westdahl Peak volcano to erupt again by 2010, yet it sits still intact and restless – pointing to flaws in our predictive models. Trying to accurately warn when volcanoes will go boom is a crucial but tricky business to protect surrounding people and reduce aviation risks. So many factors must be considered, and this lack of explosion has highlighted one that has mostly been overlooked.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO