A.J. Brown takes swipe at Titans fans in deleted tweet about football camp

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Before being traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receiver A.J. Brown was set to hold his first youth football camp at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville.

However, after being dealt, it was announced Brown would no longer host the camp and a replacement would be found, which drew criticism from fans.

In a now-deleted tweet, Brown said that the goal is for running back Derrick Henry to replace him, but he also took a swipe at the aforementioned fans.

“Before you all get in your feelings, my team is trying to get your very own Derrick [Henry] to run the camp,” Brown tweeted before pulling it. “I didn’t cancel the camp, I just got someone that you all want to see. Take care.”

This is yet another example of the not-so-thick skin Brown has. He simply could have relayed the message without the swipe, something he probably realizes based on his deleting of the tweet.

If criticism from a smaller fan base like the Titans’ bothers him, he better hope he doesn’t fall into the bad graces of Eagles fans because that’s an entirely different ballgame.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see the kids who signed up won’t be disappointed by a cancelled camp, and hopefully The King can deliver. Meanwhile, Brown will now hold a different camp in his hometown of Starkville, Mississippi, which will take place on June 11.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

