Relief is on the way — eventually — for passengers flying in and out of Austin’s frequently packed airport. Construction on an expansion will start this summer. A major airport expansion for Texas’s capital city is overdue and has been in the works for a while. Austin is one of the fastest growing big cities in the country. In addition, its economy has in large part been driven by tourism and big events that drive up traffic significantly — South by Southwest, the ACL festivals and Formula One racing are among the biggest contributors to the overcrowding.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO