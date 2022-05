Springfield aldermen have gotten a first look at proposed new ward maps that could mean major changes in representation for many city residents. Ward boundary lines must be redrawn every 10 years to account for population shifts in the Census. Over the past ten years, six of Springfield’s ten wards have lost population, as more people move to the south and west areas of the city. That means a number of ward lines are moving and could put many city residents into new wards. The Springfield Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission drafted two new maps, trying to keep each ward nearly equal in population and keeping incumbent aldermen in their existing wards.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO