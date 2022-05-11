ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Actions help enable victory

Johnson City Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground,...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Refuse to Process Their Own Trauma

I have a lot of empathy for my narcissistic father. However, I don't want to spend any time with him. I know he’s in pain. He has been in pain my whole life. Narcissism runs in my family. It takes a courageous individual to break the cycle and insist on treating others with more kindness.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Stacy Wynn

Set Boundaries To Prevent Relationship Manipulation

First, it was the boyfriend that constantly played the victim role. Then it was the one who claimed that it was love at first sight and love-bombed me blind. Later on, I encountered gaslighting and constant invalidation, although I didn't know their exact terms.
psychologytoday.com

Do You Struggle With a Critical Inner Voice?

A critical inner voice can be debilitating. A critical inner voice may develop when we internalize the standards of others and then judge ourselves to preempt others' judgments. Understanding where the critical inner voice comes from and how to relate both to the voice and its impact in a "CALM"...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor Of God#Spirit Of God#Will Of God#Ephesians#Christian
Fatherly

Kids Need These 5 Skills to Face an Uncertain Future

We’re living in unprecedented times. Sure, five years ago the experts probably could have told you that we were due for a global pandemic, or that Russia was likely to make a big political move. But the average American had no idea to expect any of that. Before the 2020 election, you wouldn’t have guessed that Donald Trump would run for President — and win. Looking towards the future, it’s likely your kids will have jobs that don’t even exist yet. Technology is developing at a rapid rate: Humans are racing to Mars, drones are becoming the centerpiece of war, and artificial intelligence is reaching sci-fi levels of sophistication. And who knows how climate change will affect our childrens’ lives?
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Narcissists Struggle to "Enhance" Their Romantic Partners

"Partner enhancement" is the tendency to perceive a romantic partner as better than oneself. Individuals high on narcissism showed little partner enhancement throughout all relationship stages. High narcissists indulged in self-enhancement instead. A new study published in the Journal of Research in Personality suggests that one of the reasons why...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
Canyon News

Never Lend Money To Family

UNITED STATES—Money I do believe it is indeed the root of all evil people and if there are people who think I’m full of it that is your problem not mine. There are people who will do anything to get their hands on more money and as a result it places you in that dicey situation where you are forced to decide do I really want to lend this money?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Videos can spur family members to donate tissues, improve lives

More than 60 percent of people who die in the United States have not given consent for their tissues to be donated; receiving consent from next of kin can improve access to donor tissues. A new study examined two different videos on tissue donation, finding that both videos encouraged willingness to donate, but it was the informational content in the videos, not emotional connectivity, that spurred family members' interest.
NEVADA STATE
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Profile and Tactics of a Narcissistic Parent

A narcissistic parent behaves as they imagine themselves to be—the king or queen of the family, or someone whose activities are more important than being part of the family. As a child, your parents are your world until you’re able to leave home. Your survival and self-concept depend on them. A narcissistic parent can severely damage your self-esteem, which to develop requires love and acceptance from both parents. Children of narcissistic parents typically grow up insecure and codependent.
InspireMore

Great-Grandma Sets Out On 2-Day Journey To Find Healing After 65 Yrs Of Isolation And Pain.

When you look at Maria’s happy, smiling face today, you’d never guess she spent the first 65 years of her life being ridiculed and shunned for her appearance. The great-grandmother of 16 lives in a rural village in Kenya. When she was born in 1953, most of her community had never even seen a cleft, and they had no idea how to heal them. As a child, she was sick all the time and was bullied relentlessly. She grew quiet and withdrawn, preferring to stay inside and away from prying eyes.
HEALTH
Counseling Insight With Tom & Tinta

A Health Relationship

Proverbs 27:17 .. Tells us, "As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another." When two swords rub against one another, they result in two even sharper and better swords. The same should be true when two believers are together. They should make each other stronger in the Lord. They do this by encouraging the other to grow in the Lord, exhorting each other to become more like Jesus each time they are together. Positive constructive changes are produced in one another. A healthy relationship looks like a triangle. The man and woman stand at the bottom corners. At the top of the triangle is God. As each person moves closer to God, they move closer to each other. The focus of each individual is the Lord.
Stacy Wynn

Rushing Relationship Stages Proves Damaging

Lisa was a childhood friend of mine that had been dating her boyfriend Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the feeling of dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy