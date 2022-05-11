ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Colliers: St. Louis’ industrial sector just hit a record-low vacancy rate

By Dan Rafter
rejournals.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord-low vacancy and soaring absorption numbers. Those are just two of the positives from Colliers‘ first-quarter St. Louis industrial report. According to Colliers’ research, the overall industrial vacancy rate in the St. Louis market stood at 2.76% at the end of the first quarter. That is the...

rejournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

St. Louis casino gets rebranded

A popular Downtown St. Louis casino has officially be rebranded under the new management of Caesars Entertainment. What was known as Lumiere Place Casino & Hotel is now Horseshoe St. Louis. The official transition took place May 3. “We’re thrilled to officially become Horseshoe St. Louis,” Brian Marsh, senior vice...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

May 24, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The St. Louis Land Tax Sale is tomorrow. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so some of these may not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

St. Louis’ Wiegmann Associates hires project manager

Brian Smith has joined St. Louis-based mechanical contractor Wiegmann Associates as a project manager. Smith is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries including industrial, pharmaceutical and high-rise student living buildings. Smith brings 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering of new construction...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Draper and Kramer, Inc. arranges $114 million in construction and refi loans for two tandem development projects in Chicago

Draper and Kramer, Inc. announced a team led by Matt Wurtzebach, SVP with Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group (CFG), has arranged $114 million in construction and refinance loans on behalf of client Tandem Development for two mixed-use properties in Chicago’s West Loop and River West. The team recently closed on $58.4 million in construction financing for Tandem for 1044 West Van Buren, a to-be-built 18-story mixed-use multifamily building in the West Loop. In addition, it also closed a $55.62 million construction loan refinance for Tandem for Avenir Apartments, a 23-story mixed-use development completed in 2019 at 730 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the River West neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

Meijer plans to build first local store in the Metro East

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Big box giant Meijer plans to open a store in the Metro East. News 4 has learned the retailer has signed an agreement to open its first store in the St. Louis area. The store will be in Glen Carbon at the intersection of Route 159 and Governor’s Parkway.
GLEN CARBON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Construction#Metro East
5 On Your Side

Anheuser-Busch is putting its name inside St. Louis City SC's soon-to-open stadium. Here's where.

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is putting its brand on another sports stadium in St. Louis. Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC said Thursday it has inked a long-term sponsorship agreement with Anheuser-Busch that includes the brewer having naming rights to a portion of its soon-to-open Centene Stadium. The deal also makes Anheuser-Busch the official beer sponsor of City SC and a “founding” corporate partner of the upstart sports franchise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
rejournals.com

Avison Young closes 99,683-square-foot industrial lease in Minnesota

Avison Young has negotiated a five-year lease for 99,683 square feet of industrial space on behalf of Stonebrooke Equipment, Inc. at 15100 Business Parkway in Rosemount, Minnesota. Avison Young Principals Doug Fulton and Rob Youngquist, based in the firm’s Minneapolis-St. Paul office, along with Project Manager Andi Simon represented the...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes sale of strip center in Milwaukee market

Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a multi-tenant strip center at 160 West Town Square Way in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The Shoppes at Drexel totals 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Stan Johnson Company’s Ronnie Givargis represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers land sale in Plainfield for 80-acre community

Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.2 million sale of the first phase of an 80-acre land parcel in Plainfield, Illinois. Located at the southeast corner of 143rd Street and Steiner Road, near Route 59, the former family-owned farmland has been rezoned for a large residential development comprising 277 single-family homes.
PLAINFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Ousted carpenters chief decries ‘hostile takeover’ of St. Louis union

ST. LOUIS — The former head of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council says the national union’s decision to put its Chicago office in charge of St. Louis was “nothing more than a political coup d’etat” that “illegally” gave it control of “tens of billions” in assets held by the union’s pension and benefit funds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy