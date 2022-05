This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis has a lot of famous names buried on its grounds. It's where you'll find Michael Blassie, the Florissant, Missouri Vietnam veteran whose remains were identified in 1998 and removed from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and former lead singer of The Temptations Dennis Edwards. You'll also find legendary broadcaster Jack Buck — just a few feet behind Blassie — and longtime St. Louis Cardinals organist Ernie Hayes.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO