TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at an abandoned house in west Tulsa Wednesday morning.

Tulsa firefighters responded to a home in on South 57th West Avenue around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the garage, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were still working on making sure all hot spots were extinguished as of 8 a.m.

