Public Safety

Lyra McKee: Man admits possessing murder weapon

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old Londonderry man has admitted having the gun used to shoot journalist Lyra McKee. Niall Sheerin was charged with possessing a Hammerli pistol with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, or to enable another person to endanger life or cause damage to property. He...

www.bbc.com

