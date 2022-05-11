ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Avison Young closes 99,683-square-foot industrial lease in Minnesota

rejournals.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvison Young has negotiated a five-year lease for 99,683 square feet of industrial space on behalf of Stonebrooke Equipment, Inc. at 15100 Business Parkway...

rejournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
rejournals.com

Draper and Kramer, Inc. arranges $114 million in construction and refi loans for two tandem development projects in Chicago

Draper and Kramer, Inc. announced a team led by Matt Wurtzebach, SVP with Draper and Kramer’s Commercial Finance Group (CFG), has arranged $114 million in construction and refinance loans on behalf of client Tandem Development for two mixed-use properties in Chicago’s West Loop and River West. The team recently closed on $58.4 million in construction financing for Tandem for 1044 West Van Buren, a to-be-built 18-story mixed-use multifamily building in the West Loop. In addition, it also closed a $55.62 million construction loan refinance for Tandem for Avenir Apartments, a 23-story mixed-use development completed in 2019 at 730 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the River West neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers land sale in Plainfield for 80-acre community

Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2.2 million sale of the first phase of an 80-acre land parcel in Plainfield, Illinois. Located at the southeast corner of 143rd Street and Steiner Road, near Route 59, the former family-owned farmland has been rezoned for a large residential development comprising 277 single-family homes.
PLAINFIELD, IL
rejournals.com

CBRE closes 150,280-square-foot lease for storage company in Omaha

CBRE has arranged a 150,280-square-foot lease for Ford Storage and Moving Company, a Nebraska warehouse company serving Omaha and the surrounding Midwest area, at R&R Commerce Park in Omaha. CBRE’s Sam Andres and David Maenner represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. R&R Commerce Park is located at 14910...
OMAHA, NE
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes sale of strip center in Milwaukee market

Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of a multi-tenant strip center at 160 West Town Square Way in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The Shoppes at Drexel totals 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Stan Johnson Company’s Ronnie Givargis represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rosemount, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Rosemount, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
rejournals.com

St. Louis’ Wiegmann Associates hires project manager

Brian Smith has joined St. Louis-based mechanical contractor Wiegmann Associates as a project manager. Smith is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries including industrial, pharmaceutical and high-rise student living buildings. Smith brings 20 years of experience in mechanical engineering of new construction...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities companies are quickly shedding office space

Be the Match opened a state-of-the-art corporate headquarters next to Target Field seven years ago — a seven-story building with 240,000 square feet, enough room for 900 employees.Now the bone marrow transplant matching nonprofit is trying to sublease the top two floors of the building in hopes of shedding about 30% of its office space.Why it matters: Companies across the Twin Cities are making similar decisions as they adopt hybrid work models, driving vacancy rates to levels not seen in decades, or ever.Office towers pay huge property tax bills, and rising vacancies diminish their value, which places more of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management
rejournals.com

Colliers: St. Louis’ industrial sector just hit a record-low vacancy rate

Record-low vacancy and soaring absorption numbers. Those are just two of the positives from Colliers‘ first-quarter St. Louis industrial report. According to Colliers’ research, the overall industrial vacancy rate in the St. Louis market stood at 2.76% at the end of the first quarter. That is the lowest vacancy rate for this market that Colliers has recorded, and is yet more evidence that the industrial sector remains hot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
rejournals.com

Meeting the demand: A new lending option sprouts in Minnesota

As the commercial real estate market continues to thrive, especially in the multifamily and industrial sectors, the demand for commercial financing to support the country’s development boom is only growing. That’s why the timing of four Minnesota-based credit unions is so ideal. The credit unions earlier this year launched...
MINNESOTA STATE
rejournals.com

The Space Race is on, and this one looks a little different than the last

Industrial is only getting hotter. Chicago’s record numbers bode well for many in the industry, but navigating the numerous economic headwinds and resulting competitive climate has proven to be quite the challenge. Demand for space is far outweighing supply, and this can only mean one thing:. The Space Race...
CHICAGO, IL
KNOX News Radio

Bobcat will locate a new assembly plant in MN

Bobcat Company has announced plans for a new assembly plant in Minnesota. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter. Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the new plant, the company’s third location in Minnesota. It also has a manufacturing facility in Litchfield, where it recently invested in a $26 million expansion, and an office in downtown Minneapolis. Bobcat said it will initially concentrate on hiring material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for both first and second shifts.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
740thefan.com

2022 Minnesota #fishing opener report

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – MAY 12, 2022. The Minnesota Fishing Opener is almost here — the big day gets underway this Saturday, May 14!. Mother Nature may have forgotten about spring, making a rapid transition from winter to summer, but the recent onset of summerlike temperatures should bode well for anglers. Concentrate on the warm, shallow waters using a light jig and minnow in areas with gravel or rocks for the most action. A slow approach is recommended.
MINNESOTA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
LUVERNE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy