Two individuals out of Pike County were recently taken to jail following an anonymous tip being sent to the Kentucky State Police Mobile App. 43-year-old Randall Mullins, of Virgie, is said to have been selling drugs out of his home. Officials discovered over 80 grams of methamphetamine and around $1,000 in small bills alongside trafficking materials.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO