San Angelo, TX

Brief Severe Thunderstorm Brings Lots of Wind & Little Rain

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – A line of strong thunderstorms that developed along a dry line west of the Concho Valley Tuesday evening fell apart as it moved east over the Concho Valley but it still packed a punch for a brief period of time with gusty high winds and some very small...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 1

Texoma's Homepage

Potential for storms Tuesday night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few showers and thunderstorms are possible as we go into the late evening hours on Tuesday. Wind gust speeds will be over 30 mph as the day continues with a speed of 32 mph around 7 p.m. tonight which is when we start to have a chance for showers. As […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Deadly Tornado Anniversary Remembered In San Angelo

Today, May 11th is an infamous anniversary in San Angelo. It was on this date 69 years ago that one of the most deadly tornados roared through San Angelo. The tornado reached F4 strength meaning it may have had winds between 166 and 200 miles an hour. This storm severely damaged 15 square blocks of Downtown San Angelo. Along with the deaths and injuries, the 20 mile path of the storm resulted in amazing damage. In all, 519 homes were destroyed, 19 businesses were lost and 150 cars were decimated. The total dollar damage of the storm was 3.4 Million Dollars. That is the equivalent to nearly 30 million dollars in 2022 dollars.
SAN ANGELO, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
newschannel6now.com

Lake levels continue to drop across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels continue to drop across Texoma as the weather heats up, with little rain to help. Lake Arrowhead, Kickapoo and Kemp are the sources for drinking water in Wichita Falls. Lake Arrowhead and Kickapoo have dropped over 10% in the last year. Officials said...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Biologist explains fish kill in Concho River

(KLST/KSAN)– When we’re experiencing drought conditions in the Concho Valley, it slows down the flow of the river. Lynn Wright with Inland Fisheries said so when it does rain, it throws off the oxygen levels causing a dissolved oxygen crash. “We’re in drought conditions, there’s not a lot...
SAN ANGELO, TX
newschannel6now.com

A line of storms will move into Texoma Tuesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. We do have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms will develop in the panhandle and move into the area late Tuesday night. We may see some strong winds along the line of storms.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fire causes serious damage to trailer house

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of East 45th street at 1:30 this afternoon. The fire mostly affected the right side of the building and was put out quickly before the flames were able to spread to the rest of the structure. No […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: The Pole Wins in a Crash Near Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, TX – A car crashed into a telephone pole on Thursday morning near Fort Concho. According to reporters on scene, on May 12 at around 10 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department and paramedics with San Angelo EMS were dispatched to the intersection of E Avenue A and Rust St. for the report of a major crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Chemical fire reported off E Hwy 80

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County spokesperson has confirmed a chemical fire on E Highway 80 between Midland and Stanton. Details remain scarce, as crews are working to assess the situation.  County tankers are in route with water and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Rollover crash near Kirby Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police and paramedics responded to a rollover crash on Edmund Boulevard this afternoon, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle when a mechanical malfunction caused an unknown liquid to spray onto the windshield. According to police, the driver clipped the curb, which caused the vehicle to roll over.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Texas

Texas is a big state, and there's no denying that there's a lot to see and do here. However, it's also worth noting that Texas is a very diverse state, with a lot of different cultures and landscapes to explore. From the bustling metropolis of Houston to the quiet beauty of the Hill Country, there really is something for everyone in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
KLST/KSAN

Lane Carter endorsed for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brian Dunn, City of San Angelo retired Fire Chief, has served our community for 21 years. In these 21 years, Dunn has felt that some council members have stood out among the rest as proponents of public safety, Lane Carter being one of them. Dunn said: “As a council member, he […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

5 Things It’s Illegal To Throw Out In Midland Odessa

Every day, we go about our daily routine. Make breakfast, and throw away unused ingredients. Have lunch at home, and throw away the paper plate you used so you don't have to add a regular plate to the dishwasher later... Make dinner, load up the trash can with scraps and take it out to the big can so the house doesn't stink. On trash day-set the cans out to be emptied by the Garbage Trucks that swing thru West Texas neighborhoods, ridding us of all the unwanted and unused excess that is our daily existence. HOWEVER-you DO need to be mindful here when you're throwing things away, that some things around the house or job might not be ok to just toss in the trash can. You MAY have to set an appointment for them to be removed, or take them to a recycling or special dumping place, depending on what they are. And if you don't, you could be breaking the law and illegally dumping something you're supposed to be disposing of in a certain manner.
MIDLAND, TX

