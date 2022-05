South GeorgiaLEADS (SGL) celebrated a milestone event in March with the completion of its SGL 2.0 experience for alumni. With 14 alumni from across the previous five years of regional leadership programming, participants were tasked with creating regional action plans around three, self-selected priority and challenge areas facing South Georgia. The teams chose to focus on the following issues: 1) Workforce Development, 2) Regional Capacity, and 3) Health & Wellness of the Region. With evaluation and feedback from a team of judges from around the state with subject matter expertise within each of these areas, SGL 2.0 was a first of its kind leadership alumni program in Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO