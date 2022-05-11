ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

BTNF prescribed burn in Mosquito Creek

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be moving forward with prescribed burn operations in the Mosquito Creek North unit as early as this week depending upon weather and fuels conditions. This unit...

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Burn Week to aid cleanup in Jackson Hole

With the disappearing of the snow cover, it is the time when residents begin cleaning up around the valley. While actual clean up week in Jackson Hole doesn’t begin until Monday, residential yard waste burn week begins Saturday and continues through May 15th. Those planning to burn are asked...
JACKSON, WY
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Creek#The Mosquito#Canyon#Private Property#Btnf#Smoke
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Teton Village, WY
Travel + Leisure

There's a Private Island on a Gorgeous Montana Lake — and It Just Went on Sale for $72 Million

Owning a private island — whether to rent or to vacation on — is the ultimate real estate splurge. And while you can always jet off to places like Belize or French Polynesia to purchase a dreamy property there, if you're looking for something equally stunning and lush but much closer to home, consider the newly listed Cromwell Island on Montana's picturesque Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
Reuters

Two killed, hundreds of homes burned in New Mexico wildfire

April 14 (Reuters) - An elderly couple died in their home as they tried to evacuate a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, that has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced thousands to flee the mountain town, local officials said. The remains of the couple were found on Thursday at their...
RUIDOSO, NM
Smithonian

Officials Will Release Less Water Into Lake Mead Because of Drought

The United States Bureau of Reclamation announced this week it will hold back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell instead of releasing it into Lake Mead—the nation’s largest human-made reservoir that supplies water to about 25 million people. Additionally, about 500,000 acre-feet of water be released into Lake Powell from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which is approximately 455 river miles upstream, per the statement.
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Heavy snow delays Yellowstone opening

Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed. Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
ENVIRONMENT
99.9 KEKB

At What Elevation Do Deer Turn Into Elk in Colorado?

One of the most common questions out-of-staters ask a Coloradan is, "At what elevation do deer turn into elk?" Well, we finally have an answer for you. According to our research, deer transform into elk around the elevation of 8008.5 feet. It's at this point, the doe-zone layer has been depleted enough to initiate the conversion process.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

U.S. takes unprecedented steps to replenish Colorado River's Lake Powell

May 3 (Reuters) - (This May 3 story corrects conversion of acre-foot to 1.23 million liters, not 1.48 million liters, in paragraph 5) U.S. officials on Tuesday announced unprecedented measures to boost water levels at Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River that is so low as to endanger the production of hydroelectric power for seven Western states.
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Koning dies in kayaking accident

An expert kayaker from Teton Valley, Idaho died Sunday on a river in northwestern, Montana. 50-year-old Steven Koning died in an accident on the Yaak River, a few miles northeast of its confluence with the Kootenai River. The Lincoln County, Montana Sheriff’s office says dispatchers received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Whiskey Riff

Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground

I feel like that is an unfair match up. Not because of any crazy size different, that way they actually match up fairly even. However, Elk carry those certified weapons on their heads that they are more than willing to use. A horse wouldn’t stand a chance. This video shows a good reason why a person keeps their horses behind a good fence at all times. It wouldn’t be very nice coming home to find your horse tried to play […] The post Bull Elk And Horse Get Into Heated Staredown Through The Fence At Pennsylvania Campground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPI News

New Mexico wildfire exceeds 176,000 acres; officials urge residents to evacuate

May 9 (UPI) -- A wildfire in New Mexico has reached 176,273 acres in size prompting officials to plead with residents to evacuate their homes. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, which began in mid-April as two separate fires that later combined into the largest blaze in the United States, reached 43% containment but grew Sunday after "very active fire behavior" because of wind, officials said in an update Sunday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Outsider.com

Grizzly Bear Targeting Wyoming Livestock Relocated Near Yellowstone National Park

Wildlife officials in Wyoming decided to relocate a grizzly bear to an area near Yellowstone National Park after preying on local livestock. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department consulted with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the matter. On May 4, they captured the adult male bear and humanely moved it to a more suitable location. Here, officials believe won’t have access to any more cattle or human interactions.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy