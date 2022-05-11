ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina police: Person of interest in custody after shootings

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department said they have a person of interest in custody in a weekend shooting investigation.

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 400 block of S. College Ave. for a report of several gunshots in the area. They found multiple shell casings but no victims or witnesses.

Minutes later, two gunshot victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, arrived at Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC). The 25-year-old man, identified as Dylan E. Garman, died at the hospital.

2 Garden City men killed in crash on Tuesday

Around the same time, at 3:34 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of E. Cloud St. for a report of another 23-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to SRHC, where he underwent surgery before being transferred to a Wichita hospital.

Police said through their investigation, they developed 28-year-old Dalton L. Palmer as a person of interest. Police say he was booked on unrelated warrants.

The department said all the victims are believed to be related to the shooting that occurred on College Avenue.

KSN News

One person dead, three others injured in Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a rollover crash near Woodlawn Blvd. and Kellogg Ave. Police say the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). WPD says the initial call to dispatch reported a single vehicle that had rolled over in the eastbound lanes […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

One person killed, several hurt in East-bound Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Wichita Police say that one person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. The accident took place at approximately 2:00 a.m. the the 6600 block of E. Kellogg, near Kellogg and Armour. Initially, the 9-1-1- call reported that a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg with two people inside. When officers arrived on-scene, they learned that a second wreck involving a motorcycle had occurred just after the first crash.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

WFD: Father pulled daughter from room in east Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire that critically injured a father and daughter in east Wichita was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet, according to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD). The fire occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday evening in the 6100 block of east Zimmerly St., near the intersection of Lincoln St. and […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Tehnika Dawn; 41; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

CHASE COUNTY SHOOTING: KBI confirms Emporia man shot, lists Milford man as suspect

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an arrest and formal charges are expected after an apparent shooting incident in Chase County discovered early Friday. A statement from the KBI corroborates information released shortly after noon by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, which said authorities responded to Kansa Highway 150 southwest of Elmdale around 6:15 am following a reported shooting. After deputies and Highway Patrol troopers arrived, they found a currently-unnamed Emporia man shot at least once in the right hip. The man was transported to Newman Regional Health and, according to Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker, was eventually released.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
