The Georgia Transmission Board of Directors recently appointed Camron Carden to serve on the company's executive leadership team as vice president for transmission projects. A seasoned veteran of the Tucker-based electric transmission cooperative, Carden brings diverse organizational knowledge to this new leadership role. He first joined the organization in 2001. Throughout his tenure, Carden has held various roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of substation maintenance, member planning services, construction inspection, design services and transmission projects. Most recently, he served as director of transmission projects, a position he has held since January 2021.

TUCKER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO