The affordable housing crisis looms as this region’s most pressing problem. And so far, no one has proposed any kind of sweeping proposal that will solve it. The numbers that back this up are out there for anyone willing to do just a little research. The Dogwood Health Trust — the foundation created by the proceeds of the Mission Hospital sale to HCA Healthcare — released a report back in December that painted the picture and backed it up with numbers.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO