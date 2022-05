MIAMI (CBSMiami) – “When I get my heartbroken, I write a book at age 17 because I feel my pain isn’t valid unless the world there is to read it.” That is from “The Life Cycle of a Star,” a poetry anthology by high school senior Stephanie Seraphin. She explained the book’s inception. “Over the summer I got my heartbroken and it was very painful. Then over the span of two or three days, I spoke to a whole bunch of people, and they all said something along the lines of ‘you should be a writer.’” As a lover of literature, it seemed right...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO