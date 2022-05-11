ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

'Malachi Was A Kid:' 16-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of DC's Youngest Homicide Victim

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8CDz_0faHAxx600
Metropolitan Police Department Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy from Washington DC, authorities said.

Malachi Jackson, of Northwest, DC, was shot to death in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest, on the night of April 11, Metropolitan Police said.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy, also of Northwest DC, on Tuesday, May 10, the department said. He has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Malachi's death gained media prominence as the youngest DC homicide victim of 2022, according to an article from WUSA9.

"They took my rock from me," Malachi's father Antwon Williams told the outlet.. "He was a real beautiful and bright kid and had a lot of potential. It was an honor for me to be his father.”

7News recently spoked with Jackson's mother, Sayvon Jackson, who said, “Malachi was a kid. He stayed into fashion, the latest designs. He loved movies. Netflix, sports, especially basketball."

The teenager attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and was praised for his academic performance, charming disposition and infectious energy, according to his obituary. He was "well respected and motivated," and "his drive to perform and achieve made him an outstanding and loving student."

Aside from his passion for learning, Malachi was passionate about sports including boxing and football. He even played as a defensive end for the Deadwood Recreation Center.

"He was tough with the ability to handle the biggest opponent that came his way," the obituary reads. "He was equated to superman with the ability to take on anything and made the best of it by never giving up."

Malachi also "enjoyed the simple things in life" like walks, eating seafood, listening to music and just being with his friends and family. All the while he "made such a major impact in life of all those who loved and knew him."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Who Strangled GF With Power Cord, Buried Her Body Learns Her Fate

A New Jersey woman who killed her girlfriend by strangling her with a power cord then buried her body in the backyard has learned her fate. Jennifer Sweeney, 38, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 41-year-old Tyrita Julius in 2015, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Saturday, May 7. She won't be eligible for parole until she is 100 years old.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Washington

‘It Hurts': 16-Year-Old Arrested in DC Killing of 15-Year-Old

D.C. police say the youngest homicide victim in the District this year — a 15-year-old boy — was shot by one of the youngest homicide suspects. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in the killing of Malachi Jackson, News4 is first to report. Jackson was shot multiple times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Obituary#Boxing#Violent Crime#Metropolitan Police
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Felicity-May Harvey: Father charged with murdering two-week-old daughter

A father has been charged with the murder of his two-week-old daughter.Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital in Heywood, Greater Manchester, on 11 January 2021 after fighting for life for two days.Police were initially called to the hospital on 8 January by staff reporting concern for the welfare of Felicity-May, who later died. Her father Darin Harvey, 25, of Wardle, has now been charged with her murder.He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.Paying tribute shortly after her death, Felicity-May’s family described her as a “beautiful and incredibly brave” child.They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper arrested for drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on illegal controlled substance charges. The 44-year-old, who is stationed with Troop K in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday, May, 4 after a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski, according to a PSP release. After a federal search warrant […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
269K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy