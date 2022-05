On Tuesday, LIV Golf announced a new schedule for 2023-2025 aided by $2bn (£1.6bn) of extra funding from Saudi Arabia. The new schedule includes 10 events in 2023 followed by 14 events in 2024 and 2025. The tournaments will take place across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and North America. In regards to the newly secured funding and schedule, Norman said: “We have a long-term vision and we’re here to stay.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO