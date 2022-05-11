ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

With Attacks on Science and Journalism, Adaptation of 'An Enemy of the People' at Rubber City Theatre Feels as Timely as Ever

By Christine Howey
Cleveland Scene
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no better time than now for a play with political themes, such as an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's "An Enemy of the People." After all, that title was famously used by Donald Trump during his presidency to denigrate a free and contentious press, the bedrock of our democracy that many...

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and wife Patti team up with cleveland.com on ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff Kinzbach is a legend of Cleveland rock radio, retiring in 2020 after an epic 50-year on-air run, first as part of the Buzzard Morning Zoo on WMMS-FM/100.7 in Cleveland and later at WONE-FM/97.5 in Akron. Nowadays, Kinzbach is on a different, less hectic, path, traveling the country in an RV with his wife, Patti. But it turns out he couldn’t stay away from the microphone for long.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Shins To Bring 'Oh, Inverted World' Anniversary Tour to Agora in September

The Shins have just announced that they’ll celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 debut album Oh, Inverted World by playing it in its entirety on a 21st Birthday Tour. The live show will also feature “a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts.”. “Everything...
MUSIC
wksu.org

Take a musical 'Sentimental Journey' to Akron's Summit Beach Park

What were the sounds of summer in Akron eight decades ago? You can find out Friday night with a tribute to popular Ohio bandleader Clyde McCoy and his shows at Summit Beach amusement park. “It's one thing to listen to a 78 [rpm record], and it's another to have a...
Cleveland Jewish News

Some Jewish perspective: Implications of overturning Roe v. Wade

The leaked draft opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion has vastly different implications for Jews depending on their background and perspective. Five people with a range of perspectives spoke to the...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover

Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover will become b’not mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at Beth El Congregation. Ellie is the daughter of John and Stephanie York of Akron, and the sister of Sam and Audrey. Sydney is the daughter of Sarah Hanselman-Myers of Akron and Kevin Schoonover of the United States. Ellie is the granddaughter of Judy and Joe Erlichman of Cleveland Heights, Carla and Ken Zimmerman of Cortland, and Robert York of Youngstown. Sydney is the granddaughter of Mark Myers and Carnen Girves of Bath, Barbara Hanselman of Akron, and Renee and Pat Tuttle of Richfield. Ellie attends Revere Road Middle School and Sydney attends the Lippman School. Ellie enjoys volleyball, softball and piano. Sydney enjoys horseback riding and volunteering. As part of their bat mitzvah journeys, Ellie and Sydney decided to make starter kits for young adults transitioning out of foster care. These starter kits will include basic supplies for general house cleaning, kitchen supplies and self-care products. They will be making 23 kits each: 23 cleaning kits, 23 basic kitchen supply kits and 23 self-care product kits. They set up a GoFundMe account (tinyurl.com/6wdnzkx5) for donations and an Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/mryy7jnk) to make it easier for people that want to donate supplies.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Free concert schedule set at James Garfield historic site

MENTOR, Ohio – James A. Garfield National Historic Site has announced its free summer concert series schedule. The concerts are on the grounds behind President Garfield’s preserved home (all are at 2 p.m. unless noted):. • 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 - University Heights Symphonic Band. • Saturday,...
MENTOR, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Join the Abortion Rights Rally in Cleveland This Saturday at Willard Park

In the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that showed the nation's high court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade and reporting that confirmed the 5-4 conservative majority vote remains unchanged as of last week, advocates and organizers have responded with rallies and protests in support of abortion rights.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Merwin's Wharf Kicks Off Summer Happy Hour Series at its Riverfront Restaurant

Located on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, Merwin's Wharf boasts one of the sweetest dining patios in town. The casual dining spot, which is operated by the Cleveland Metroparks, offers a nice mix of appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees. The restaurant also happens to offer a great selection of...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Alex Lahey Rocked Mahall’s Last Night and It's Your Loss You Weren't There

Alex Lahey, from the moment she took the stage in Lakewood Wednesday night, appeared ready to perform for a large crowd. The Australian singer and guitarist had the swagger, personality, comedic timing and presence to command a room full of 2,000 concertgoers. She effortlessly led the crowd in a singalong of the wordless portion of closer “I Haven’t Been Taking Care of Myself,” extending the four-minute tune into something much more epic.
LAKEWOOD, OH

