A grandmother's family was awarded $6 million after she died at a Gwinnett County nursing home with a history of violations. This past March, a jury awarded $6 million to the family of a grandmother who died at a Gwinnett County nursing home with a history of violations. The case centered on a growing problem in the long-term care industry, leading some to believe it contributed to the woman’s death. President Biden believes his plan will help.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO