ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Facebook parent Meta partners with AMD for mobile infrastructure program

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrIKi_0faH9xwq00

May 11 (Reuters) - Facebook parent, Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), and chip maker AMD (AMD.O) on Wednesday said they were partnering for a mobile internet infrastructure program that would bring base station costs down to make broadband more accessible around the world.

The program, called Evenstar, was launched by Meta in early 2020 and promotes a platform called OpenRan that makes it possible for cellular network operators to mix and match hardware and software for building base stations instead of buying all of it from one equipment maker.

That gives operators more flexibility and makes equipment pricing more competitive, said Gilles Garcia, an executive with AMD's data center and communications group.

"They have a very aggressive target for the cost, because Meta is also trying to cover the uncovered regions and the underdeveloped countries. So they want to make sure there are more and more people connected," said Garcia.

AMD said its radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units.

Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif.; editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Internet#Infrastructure#Meta Platforms Inc#Openran
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
AMD
Reuters

COLUMN-Funds stage sizable soy, soymeal selloff ahead of USDA data -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 15 (Reuters) - Speculators have been easing massively bullish bets in Chicago-traded grain and oilseed futures in recent weeks, though they have been hesitant to add too many shorts due to unprecedented price levels and continuing uncertainties over global supplies. That sentiment may have been confirmed late...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Saudi bourse rebounds; Aramco's profit soars 82% in Q1

May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded on Sunday, after a sharp decline in the previous session, while the Qatari index extended losses. Most Gulf stock markets lost ground last week reflecting investors' anxiety about fast-rising inflation that will drive a sharp rise in interest rates and put global economy growth at risk.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia stocks try to bounce, China data a risk

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets were attempting a rare rally on Monday after Wall Street managed a bounce from deep lows, though investors were also braced for bad news from Chinese economic data due later in the session. Forecasts are for a fall of 6.1% in China’s annual retail...
MARKETS
Reuters

South Korea bond futures fall on 'big-step' rate hike fear

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's government bond futures plunged early on Monday after the central bank chief kept the door open for a bigger interest rate increase than usual in the coming months to fight inflation. The June contract on the most liquid three-year treasury bond futures fell...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Swiss voters approve 'Lex Netflix' TV streaming funding law

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday backed proposals to make global TV streaming services such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Disney (DIS.N) invest some of their revenues generated in Switzerland into domestic film-making. Just over 58% of voters backed the proposal, according to the final...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy