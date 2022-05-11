ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka police given orders to shoot to maintain order

By Reuters
 4 days ago
COLOMBO, May 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's police said they were given orders on Wednesday to shoot to prevent looting and damage to public property and if lives are threatened.

Similar orders were issued to Sri Lanka's armed forces on Tuesday.

The island nation has been rocked by violence that has left at least nine people dead and more than 200 injured amid its worst economic crisis. read more

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Heavens

