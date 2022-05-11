ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Man sentenced to prison for felonious assault, vandalism

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 1 day ago

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for assault, drug trafficking and gross sexual imposition, among other charges. Marques D. White, 19, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and...

Sidney Daily News

County record

-1:53 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75. -7:41 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a report a child was playing on the road in the 600 block Ann Place in Sidney. -3:11 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Second student charged in alleged bomb threat

SIDNEY — A second Sidney Middle School student has been charged in connection with the rash of bomb threats at the school. According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, an eighth-grade girl has been charged with inducing panic, which is a misdemeanor 1. The charge was approved by the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Jury trial for Sidney man ends with two guilty verdicts

SIDNEY — A Shelby County jury found Darren A. Nichols, 40, of Sidney, guilty on two charges and not guilty on one charge in a two day trial occurring May 10 and 11. In the Shelby County Common Pleas Court, Nichols was initially indicted on one charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, felonious assault, a first-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The vandalism charge was dismissed, and the 12-member jury found Nichols guilty on all charges except felonious assault. They also found that Nichols caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property while operating his motorcycle at excessive speeds and disobeying traffic laws, and that he was in possession of more than three grams of methamphetamine.
SIDNEY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indicts 19

A Logan County grand jury met this week and handed up indictments charging 19 people:. • James R. Brandyberry, 35, of Conover: possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs, felonies of the fifth degree;. • Tyler L. Smith, 22, of Belle Center: aggravated possession of drugs, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

McComb man indicted in alleged rape of 6-year-old

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County grand jury issued an indictment Tuesday for Timothy A. McStraw on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. McStraw, of McComb is accused of raping a six-year-old on April 19, according to the indictment. McStraw is 51-years-old. See a spelling or grammar error...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-11:46 p.m.: telecommunications harassment. Aaron M. Swartz, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on telecommunications harassment_call with purpose to abuse threaten harass, and also carrying concealed weapons_deadly weapon other than a handgun charges. -9 p.m.: warrant. Calvin E. Sutton, 60, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant. -5:10 p.m.: theft. A...
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Jurors say guilty; judge says 10 years in prison

LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before finding a Delphos man guilty of choking the mother of his 11-year-old daughter earlier this year. Jurors determined that testimony from the victim, coupled with video footage of the incident, was sufficient to convict Marcus...
LIMA, OH
WKYC

Akron Police: 1 man shot, 1 arrest made

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department reports that one person was shot and an arrest has been made folloing an incident that took place on Wednesday. According to a release, officers were called to a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Kryder Avenue. When police arrived they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Kettering copper thieves arrested, charged

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The two men suspected of stealing copper from a Kettering AT&T building have been arrested after returning to the scene of the crime. On Wednesday, May 11, security footage caught two men removing copper piping from the AT&T building on the 3200 block of Woodman Drive before loading it into their […]
KETTERING, OH
sciotopost.com

Drug Trafficker Caught in Circleville Walmart Parking Lot Sentenced to Prison

Pickaway County – A man who was busted in the Walmart Parking lot after an alleged overdose has been sentenced to years in prison. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office on August 29, 2020, at 1:28 PM Corporal Stephen Harger was dispatched to Row 1 at the Wal Mart parking lot, at 1470 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible drug overdose. The caller advised the alleged overdose suspect was in a black Ford hatchback. When Corporal Harger arrived on the scene he located the vehicle in question. Two males were exiting the vehicle at the same time Cpl. Harger exited his cruiser. The two males were identified as Michael L. Salters 30 years old of Columbus, Ohio, and Ronald D. Dalton III 32 years old also of Columbus, Ohio.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Man Sentenced for Aggravated Vehicular Assault, OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville man will spend seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison on charges stemming from a July 2021 accident. 34-year-old Todd Mayle was sentenced Monday on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. In addition to the prison time, Mayle was ordered to pay restitution of $8,322, forfeit the vehicle he was driving at the time of the crash, and had his driver’s license suspended for five years.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Ryan Newland Sr., 45, of Lima, was sentenced to a minimum of 4 1/2 years in prison on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for the forfeiture of money and having weapons under disability.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Wanted Man Busted For 21st Time at Speedway

A man with a long record of arrests got another trip to the Scioto County Jail after officers arrested him at the Speedway on Gallia just before 1 am. Police took Christopher Arnett, 40, into custody on an open warrant for driving with a suspended license charge. This was the 21st time, Arnett has been booked into the Scioto County Jail. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office arrested him for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and a probation violation last June.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Police investigate moped crash

SIDNEY — Sidney Police officers are investigating a crash involving a moped. On May 10, 2022, at 9:06 p.m. there was a report of a crash with injuries involving an automobile and a motorized bicycle (moped) at 768 Spruce Ave., Sidney. According to a Sidney Police press release and...
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal barbershop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a suspect accused of fatally shooting an employee at a barbershop in north Columbus.   Just after noon, April 26, Lawrence Jefferson, 51, was found dead after a shooting was reported near the Executive Barber Salon in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Blvd.   According to Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH

